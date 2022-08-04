Bipartisan support for protecting Dolores River Canyon areas; proposed law does not affect Montrose County

The Lower Dolores River could be protected as a National Conservation Area under new, bipartisan legislation.

 (Courtesy photo/Office of U.S. Rep Lauren Boebert)

A bill to designate as a National Conservation Area sections of the Dolores River Canyon area in San Miguel, Dolores and Montezuma counties has drawn bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress.

U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both Democrats representing Colorado, on July 15 introduced the Dolores River National Conservation Area and Special Management Area Act.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

