In just six months since kicking off a fundraising campaign for a home of its own, Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club is more than halfway to its $1 million goal.
The club has raised about $700,000, from local contributors, Executive Director Bud Taylor said.
“We’ve already started the first steps of talking with our grant funders and the USDA for a possible loan. We’re moving right along,” he said.
The club wants to build a 20,000 square-foot facility in which to house activities and programs for its young members; this space includes a full-size gym, grassy area, parking for 42 vehicles and a kitchen for cooking classes.
The overall projected cost is $3.2 million. The club is hopeful of receiving about $1 million in grants and another $1 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture loans, in addition to the $1 million it’s already well on its way to having raised from the community.
“Currently, we have a two-year waiting list for kids who want to be club members, but can’t get in. What we need is a bigger facility, something expanded,” said Taylor.
The club provides a safe and constructive environment for kids 6 and older and strives to help them build strong relationships they might not otherwise have.
“First and foremost, we provide a safe after-school environment for these kids,” Taylor said. Next, club officials and staff focus on the whole child, then comes the fun, through programs such as junior chef, exercise, arts and crafts, and more opportunities.
The program currently rents space at a church building on Sunnyside Road.
The club hopes to build at Niagara and 67.00 roads.
Taylor said the location was chosen after existing buildings club officials considered proved too costly; were not centrally located in a place where First Student’s buses could easily access; or would not allow for future expansion.
“We want to work with the bus barn to get as many kids as we could to get to a facility. We looked at 14 to see what would work and came to the conclusion that building one at Niagara and 67.00 would be the best option,” Taylor said.
Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club could break ground on its new facility within the next two years and is reaching out to local companies to see about possible in-kind donations, in the form of construction services and goods, Taylor said.
While the work toward an expanded, permanent location continues, the club’s other needs remain. People can help out by volunteering their time — working six to eight hours a month in either the Montrose or Olathe units, after completing orientation and a background check. Expert volunteers with specialized knowledge are also welcome, as are people willing to help organize fundraising events, and interns.
For more information about the club, volunteering, or the capital campaign, visit bcbgc.com.
