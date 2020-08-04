The Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club 2nd annual STEM Fair will air live Wednesday, August 5 at 3 p.m. on the organization’s Facebook page (@blackcanyonboysandgirls).
The end of the summer secession STEM Fair will feature the work of the organization’s members and the STEM projects the members have been working on all summer. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the decision was made to not host the fair in person.
All the projects can be seen on the livestream and voting is also available.
The winning project will be announced Thursday, August 6 on the Facebook page.
View the livestream event online.
