In October the Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club’s (BCBGC) board president, Sherry Kammerer, was awarded Board Member of the Year for the State of Colorado.
Each Boys & Girls Club executive director in Colorado, including those long-established Clubs in cities like Denver and Colorado Springs, nominate a board director.
The local club says it is an honor that is truly deserved as Sherry is a pivotal part of the BCBGC. According to the club, she has played a vital role in launching the BCBGC’s capital campaign for a new, larger permanent facility in Montrose.
The primary goal of the new facility, which will be located on the southeast corner of 6700 and Niagara roads, is to be large enough to end the BCBGC’s current three-year waiting list for members. Sherry has noted since starting on the board that her main goal was to end the waiting list.
