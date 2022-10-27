Executive director of the Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club, Bud Taylor, and Alayna Akins, executive assistant, are in the lobby of the former San Juan Cinema on east Main. The club purchased the building from the Hunter family and relocated Oct. 3. It is open during this transition and renovations are expected to be finished by June 1, 2023.
The Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club has relocated to its permanent home, 1869 east Main. The address is familiar, as it’s the former San Juan Cinema. Extensive renovations of the facility will begin in earnest come January with a target date of completion by June 1.
Earlier this year, the BCBGC board of directors decided that building a new facility from the ground up at the intersection Niagara and 67.00 road was no longer feasible. Construction costs had more than doubled from the original estimate of $3 million. The club purchased the land in 2018.
The pandemic changed everything.
“We had to step back and reevaluate,” said Bud Taylor, executive director of the club. On the market at the time was the option of San Juan Cinema which opened in 1998 by the Hunter family, now in their third generation of local theater ownership. The cost: $1.8 million. A renovation would be another $1 million.
“We were always around the $3 million figure and comfortable with it,” said Brad Oberto, club treasurer and a local banking executive. “The ongoing rise in construction expenses was not in the best interests of our donors. And we’d be saddled with enormous debt going forward.”
Taylor said the board of directors were made aware of the cinema’s availability in May. The board had a tour, considered the possibilities, and made the deal. “It was a good fit for us,” said Taylor. The building comes with two leasing tenants and cash flow from the rent is $70,000 annually.
The club had raised some $1.7 million in a campaign that began in 2019 at the annual Montrose Wine and Food Festival, a fundraiser that benefits BCGBC. Non-profit foundations, both statewide and Montrose-chartered, got on board. Individual donors also stepped up. A $600,000 grant from the Dept. of Local Affairs (DOLA) was pledged and coordinated through the City of Montrose. One of the largest donations came in the form of a $250,000 bequest from a family that wants to remain anonymous.
After 23 years, a home
The former cinema will be the first permanent home for the BCBGC. Since its founding in 1999, the club has met inside middle school cafeterias, libraries, gyms. One year, Taylor recalls, the club moved twice. Its lease with the Celebration Church was the club’s longest anywhere, eight years. The lease was expiring, and the church needed the space.
Like everyone else, the pandemic shuttered the BCBGC, Mar. 13, 2020. That’s the same day Montrose County schools closed. (The club follows the school’s schedule, is open from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., and is a regular stop for school buses.) The club, however, was one of the first in Colorado to reopen, said Taylor, proudly, following state and federal guidelines. There was one casualty, though. The Olathe branch closed in August 2020 and likely will not reopen.
Taylor has noticed a change in the club members from the pandemic, school closures, and remote learning.
“Consider no social or school contact between first and third grade. They’re not sure how to act,” added Taylor. “The pandemic skewed perspective. They’re plugged in more (phones, games), they are more aware of what’s around them, but our mission is the same. We’ve built a solid tradition of providing after-school services and activities for more than 20 years. We cater to working class families, we want them to have peace of mind. Our goal after we finish construction is to end the current waiting list.” The ages for members range from six to 18.
Taylor explained how there are more small group discussions these days at the club to promote social interaction in addition to its afterschool programs and activities, including help with homework. About 40 members drop by daily.
Taylor has been director since 2016. While growing up in Montrose during the club’s formative years, he was a member and received the Youth of the Year award. Taylor and spouse, Amy, are the parents two-year-old daughter, Maggie.
Club features
When the renovations are completed, the BCBGC will have three classrooms, a gymnasium, a tech lab with 3D printers, high-speed Wi-Fi, a recording studio with musical instruments. One of the cinema screens, the number three theater which has stadium seating, will be kept for movies and other performative activities. The club’s re-do also includes a kitchen and the former projection room will be offices for the staff.
