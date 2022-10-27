boys and girls club montrose feature

Executive director of the Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club, Bud Taylor, and Alayna Akins, executive assistant, are in the lobby of the former San Juan Cinema on east Main. The club purchased the building from the Hunter family and relocated Oct. 3. It is open during this transition and renovations are expected to be finished by June 1, 2023.

 (Stephen Woody/Special to the MDP)

The Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club has relocated to its permanent home, 1869 east Main. The address is familiar, as it’s the former San Juan Cinema. Extensive renovations of the facility will begin in earnest come January with a target date of completion by June 1.

Earlier this year, the BCBGC board of directors decided that building a new facility from the ground up at the intersection Niagara and 67.00 road was no longer feasible. Construction costs had more than doubled from the original estimate of $3 million. The club purchased the land in 2018.



