Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club resumes campaign for new building

A local nonprofit that gives young people a safe place to be and access to enrichment programs is on the cusp of hitting local matching fund requirements for its new, permanent facility.
The Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club needs help getting over that finish line: although it has been able to raise about $1.25 million in local matches for its new home, it needs about $300,000 more from area donors.
Donations received now will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $250,000, thanks to the pledge of an anonymous donor, club Executive Director Bud Taylor said.
“If anybody donates right now, their dollar will double,” he said.
The initial campaign launched in 2019. But 2020 brought the COVID-19 pandemic, which slowed the club’s fundraising ability, as restrictions led to the cancelation of a major annual fundraiser, the Montrose Food and Wine Festival and to adjustments in the annual Crab Crack last November. On top of that, building materials costs rose as demand for construction increased nationwide.
Although the plan is still to build the Boys and Girls Club’s permanent home in Montrose, and to move out of smaller rented space, club leadership pared back the new facility’s size. The original plan was for an 18,500 square-foot building; this has now dropped to about 13,000 square feet.
“We are scaling back. We needed to scale it back, because it was more than we originally thought,” Taylor said.
Club leadership wants to keep costs as low as possible while still helping more children. “That was kind of the golden number of us helping as many kids as we can,” he added.
The new club building is still set to be constructed on East Niagara Road, at a total projected cost of about $4.7 million. On top of locally generated funding, Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club has won about $1 million in grants and is working to get a United States Department of Agriculture loan of $2 million, plus other grants.
The new building is to include amenities like a gym, kitchen, lounge areas for teens and younger people, a recording studio and arts and crafts room.
The primary goal remains: more space, which will enable the club to help more children in Montrose and Olathe have a safe place to go after school and other times, where they can access enrichment and character-building programs, as well as form positive relationships.
Groundbreaking is anticipated at the end of the year.
Because of the pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club had to close its Olathe satellite facility last year, as well as reduce the number of kids coming to the club, for safety reasons. The Boys & Girls Club was able to continue all of its programs while adhering to requirements for cleaning and maintaining social distance, because of “forward-thinking” staff, Taylor said.
Since the pandemic was declared last year, Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club’s waiting list has grown to about 87 kids, per Taylor.
The club is a worthwhile community investment, he said.
“It keeps kids off the streets and in a safe place. It helps parents in the time between kids getting off school and parents coming home from work,” Taylor said.
“For some other people, it might resonate that every dollar you donate to Boys & Girls Club gets recirculated in the community 9.6 times over. It helps the economy overall to give money to the Boys & Girls Club.”
To donate to the capital campaign, mail checks to: BCBGC, P.O. Box 1907, Montrose, CO 81402, or visit https://tinyurl.com/blackcapcamp to be redirected to the club’s Colorado Gives donation page.
For more information about the club and the capital campaign, visit bcbgc.org.
