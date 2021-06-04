The Black Canyon Classics car appreciation club is riding through FUNC Fest this year for its 26th anniversary.
Last year would have marked the anniversary, but COVID-19 restrictions postponed the celebrations. Now, the club is coming in strong, with a new — although coincidental — twist. The show will be held during FUNC (Fun on the Uncompahgre) Fest for first time, and this could prove to be beneficial for the club.
“We’ve been working with the city to organize everything,” said club member and show board member Joel Evans. “There will be more people hanging out around town and walking around the park, so it will be easy enough for them to walk between Cerise Park and our car show.”
The car show is a fundraiser for the club, but also a way to raise money for charity and an educational scholarship, which will be announced at the show.
Each year, the show exhibits a featured car section that attracts specialized car owners, whether it’s a specific kind of car or a featured year. This year, Volkswagen is the featured car model and Black Canyon Classics chairman and founder George Van Allen expects around 20 to 30 Volkswagens in this show’s collection.
“The cars you grew up in are the cars you’re going to think about later. There’s a lot of memories that go with it too,” said Allen.
High school students are encouraged to bring their cars for free, added Allen. The club has a range of ages, but because of the time and financial commitment to owning multiple cars, younger people usually become more involved by bringing their “suped up” cars to shows, according to Evans.
“A lot of people due to their age have a different viewpoint on what’s classic or important to them, so it’s for all ages. You’ll get seniors who might have more appreciation for 30s, 40s. 50s cars and others who have memories from 90s station wagons,” said Evans.
Anyone wanting to bring in a car is required to pay a $20 entrance fee for the first car and a $15 fee for the second. In addition to a silent auction, this is one way the club raises money for charities, the club and scholarships.
Last year, the club gave away between $3,000 and $5,000 and Allen is hoping to continue the annual tradition.
The club is awarding a $1,500 scholarship to students going into the automotive industry. “If we don’t find anyone there who fits that requirement, we find somebody at the show who’s doing well,” added Allen.
The club is expecting around a total of 200 cars, a mixed variety of everything you can think of, said Evans. With 1920 Model Ts, 1950 hot rods, 1970s muscle cars, pick-up trucks and new Corvettes, there won’t be a shortage of the classics.
Pinup girls of Western Colorado Pinup Club will be at the show, as will food vendors.
The car show kicks off June 11 with registration 11 a.m. — 3:30 p.m. at the Black Canyon motel on East Main. There will be a gathering on Main Street between Townsend Avenue and Park Avenue from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. That part of Main Street will be closed between 4:30 and 9 p.m. for the Black Canyon Classics gathering.
On June 12, the day of FUNC Fest, car show registration is at Cerise Park, 8 a.m. — 10 a.m., with the show and related events going on all day, including the pin-up girl contest from 10 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. Trophies and awards presentation is 2 — 3 p.m. The public can stick around for that end-of-show awards ceremony, where 17 trophies will be handed out for categories like “Best of Show,” “Featured Class,” “Best of Class,” and “Top 10.”
From 6:30 p.m. on, the Star Drive-In hosts Drive-In Movie Night, with drawings, trophies and food available.
On June 13, the club will meet at 8:30 a.m. at Cerise Park for a drive to the Ridgway railroad museum that departs at 9 a.m. All events are free to the public.
The Black Canyon Classics meets for a variety of meetings and socials, including a weekly drive-in social at Culver’s at 5:30 p.m each Friday.
“We started our partnership once Culver’s opened,” said Allen, adding that whoever brings a car receives 20% off purchases. “As soon as the weather warmed up, we began meeting. The owners have a little chip with a picture of a Camaro. At the end of the year, they’ll have a car show and everyone will vote.”
Whoever gets the highest vote in the show will have his or her car featured on the chip for the next year.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
