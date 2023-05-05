Black Canyon, Curecanti boost staffing for summer

A handful of guests take in sunny day views at the lookout behind the South Rim Visitor Center at Black Canyon.

As the last of the snow rapidly melts off the trails at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and boaters gear up for warm weather at Curecanti National Recreation Area, new rangers are getting ready to man the sites.

Five seasonal rangers at Black Canyon and four at Curecanti are finishing training this week and planning to hit the trails.



