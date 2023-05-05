Black Canyon, Curecanti boost staffing for summer

As the last of the snow rapidly melts off the trails at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and boaters gear up for warm weather at Curecanti National Recreation Area, new rangers are getting ready to man the sites.
Five seasonal rangers at Black Canyon and four at Curecanti are finishing training this week and planning to hit the trails.
“They are interpretive park rangers that staff the visitor center, rove the trails, issue wilderness permits, answer visitor questions that come in by phone, mail, email, and in person, and they prepare and present programs/talks on the park's resources,” explained Chief of Interpretation Lori Rome
Rome said the rangers are brought in from around the country to help during the busy summer season, and some of this year’s cohort hail from Florida, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. Many already have experience with the National Park Service, but she said the role is also suitable for new rangers.
The new staff arrived on April 24, just a few days after the Black Canyon’s South Rim Road opened for the season. North Rim Road opened soon after, though East Portal Road is still closed.
Rome said over half of her workforce in the interpretation program is seasonal staff, who prepare for two weeks to get ready for the summer at the often new-to-them park.
“Training includes administrative duties, safety, operations, touring the area, and listening to park resources experts on a variety of topics from wildlife to geology, archeology, history, interpretation profession and hydrology,” Rome said via email.
But by next week they’ll be out on the trails and prepared to lead special programs like geology and twilight talks at the park, the former of which will take place every day until September starting later this month.
