Black Canyon, Curecanti implement Stage 1 fire restrictions

Current and predicted weather, coupled with dry conditions, has necessitated the implementation of fire restrictions for many public lands throughout the state.
In alignment with both Gunnison and Montrose counties, the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area will be under Stage I fire restrictions.
Under Stage 1, the following apply:
* Campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds (i.e. metal, in- ground containment structure). Fire pans and rock campfire rings are not acceptable. Beach fires are prohibited.
* No fires of any type, including charcoal, outside of developed areas
* No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or a barren area free of vegetation
* No use of explosive materials
* No welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame except from an area that has been cleared of vegetation
* No operation of any internal combustion engine without a spark-arresting device, properly installed and in working order.
Stage I fire restrictions will be in place until further notice. Read more information.
