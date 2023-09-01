Montrose County’s two National Park Service-managed lands, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation area, draw hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, and agency data showed these visitors spent over $70 million in local communities.
“Our national park system is a huge draw for this area. When they do well we do well,” said Lisa Kuczmarksi, the city’s director of business and tourism.
The NPS report released earlier this month breaks down metrics including visitor spending, job creation and economic outputs for states and individual parks in 2022. Colorado makes the top 15 list for all three metrics, coming in 10th for total economic output with a valuation of $1.3 billion last year.
There are a couple terms to understand when breaking down the report. Visitor spending is an estimation of how much park visitors spend in the “gateway regions” directly surrounding park sites, including the cities and towns where visitors typically stay and dine.
Economic output is “a measure of the total estimated value of the production of goods and services supported by National Park Service visitor spending” including “ intermediate sales (business to business) and final demand (sales to consumers and exports).” Some of the spending, output and jobs tracked are also attributed to secondary effects or the ripple effects of park visitors on the region.
Last year, Black Canyon and Curecanti combined for an economic output of $83.9 million, with Curecanti accounting for more visitor output and visitor spending– though not all of it comes to Montrose, as the area straddles the Gunnison County line.
Kuczmarksi said Visit Montrose has no way of knowing how this visitor spending is split up, and said how many visitors stay and play in Montrose versus Gunnison may also depend on the season and what else they have planned for the trip.
“It’s 50/50, depending on which end of the reservoir you want to play on,” she guessed.
The recreation area saw 993,000 visits last year, generating $57.8 million in economic output and contributing to 556 jobs and $49.3 million in visitor spending.
The report estimates the largest share, over 35%, of Curecanti’s economic output can be attributed to secondary effects, while the next second-largest affected areas were lodging (22.8%), restaurants (19.02%) and recreation industries (5.61%).
Meanwhile, visitors to the Black Canyon spent $20.9 million last year, contributing to an economic output of $26.1 million and aiding the creation or retention of 243 jobs.
Like Curecanti, secondary effects make up the biggest portion of this output at nearly 38%, while lodging comes in at 26.12%, restaurants at 15.6% and recreation industries at 5.72%.
Over the past decade, visitor spending and economic output have increased at the park, peaking in 2019 before tempering off over the past three years.
The park’s economic output was just $12 million in 2012 and increased every year except 2013 before hitting a 10-year high of $34 million in 2019. Since 2020, it’s remained steady between $26 and $27 million.
William Woody, City of Montrose Office of Business and Tourism communications manager, noted the park has been dubbed by multiple lists and news outlets as one of the most underrated national parks, exposure which may have contributed to more visitors adding it to their lists.
Curecanti has followed a different trajectory, with economic output rising and falling over the past decade and hitting its 10-year peak last year at $59.8 million.
In nearby Mesa County, visitors to the Colorado National Monument spent $34.1 million in the nearby communities, contributing to an economic output of $42.5 million.
Other Western Slope sites, including Mesa Verde National Park in Montezuma County and Dinosaur National Monument in Moffat County, had economic outputs of $73.8 and $27.1 million, respectively.
But the state’s biggest NPS economic driver, by far, was Rocky Mountain National Park, with an economic output of $912 million and $584 million in visitor spending.
