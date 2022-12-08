A student offers Angelique Chavez both a hug and a rose made from Play-doh. Her science class at Black Canyon High School had been using the clay-like material to study the human brain.
The alternative school tucked beside Montrose High School is small, but packs a robust and personalized foundation for students who may not fit within the traditional classroom setting. Chavez is the school’s first principal.
Black Canyon High School debuted this fall with a focus on providing a flexible schedule that integrates academics with a vocationally-oriented curriculum.
Roughly 65% of students at BCHS are currently working, according to Chavez, and the main goal is to help students graduate with enough academic credits while receiving local job training.
Chavez saw an immediate need for alternative learning opportunities. Many at-risk and alternative students tend to stay in Montrose, Chavez said, so she wants the program to connect students with opportunities in town post-graduation. “At-risk” students are considered at risk of graduating.
The school is open to all students ages 14 to 21, although priority is given to those who haven’t been successful in the traditional classroom.
Chavez’s resume spans nearly 20 years, ranging from teaching homeless youth in Arizona, traditional and alternative education, as well as rural and district expulsion.
In addition to BCHS, she also directs the school district’s three engagement learning centers and social wellness engagement centers, which work with students at risk of dropping out. Chavez also oversees district expulsion.
The new school has already exceeded its target enrollment goal of 80 students, according to Chavez. The beginning of December saw 125 students enrolled in the nontraditional setting.
She regularly looks for creative solutions to the small space that used to be a district administrative building.
The school is small enough that Chavez and her staff know every student by name.
“That’s a small piece and all schools can’t have that, but I think when you know someone by name when they walk in or you notice when they’re gone, those things could really build,” Chavez said. “People are human and the connection, I think, is what gets them in the door. All the other things are what keep them here.”
What does a typical day look like for Black Canyon High School?
“Typical” isn’t part of the school’s day-to-day makeup. But students do complete the same curriculum requirements carried out by Montrose and Olathe high schools, with the exception of removing three elective credits.
Chavez didn’t want another year in high school to hold back students facing outside obstacles or needing to be in the working community.
“We want to give them those real world experiences. We want to make sure that we’re getting them training, getting them connected with the workforce,” Chavez shared at a November community forum meeting. “That part is really important to us.”
Students are also required to pass a social wellness course in order to graduate, Chavez told the Montrose Daily Press. Beyond workforce development, the curriculum also aims to integrate emotional intelligence into daily learning.
The school facilitates a rehabilitative environment for students expelled from MHS — they currently house eight students, and as of Dec. 2, three decided to stay at the school. Students often undergo mandatory expulsion for infractions like drug or weapon possessions, the principal noted.
Chavez said she considers the school a natural fit once those students arrive.
“With a big school, you can hide or go out any door, but you have to be motivated in here,” Chavez said of the expulsion program. “Accountability, I think, is what some of these students actually crave.”
Schedules aren’t set in stone at BCHS — they’re a living, breathing structure. Students take four classes a day, learning through hands-on lessons that take working students and their schedules into account. It’s an ideal setup for first generation students or students who typically have to choose between school or supporting themselves and/or family, said Chavez.
For example, a student who works in Telluride may attend classes on Fridays and Mondays, the principal shared.
She also actively seeks out students in the community who dropped out of MCSD high schools. She connected with a former student who was working full time in the community — she had needed only two classes to graduate but missed the mark in 2020.
At 21, she’s enrolled in BCHS and on pace to graduate, Chavez said proudly of her student.
Turning the tables on parent/teacher relationships
Parent/teacher conferences can often pose a challenge for parents, so BCHS staff decided to turn the tables on the biannual conference by meeting families in their homes — with permission, of course.
Parents had the option to hold the conference at the school or in their homes, Chavez said.
Staff made homemade meals that included enchiladas, tortillas and pasta, and hand delivered them to 60 families.
“We want schools to feel different, we want the
connections to be there. Many of our families can feel a little disconnected from our schools or feel embarrassed to walk into a front door because they weren’t good at school, whatever it might be,” Chavez said. “We want to break those walls down. It was great to see they welcomed us in and that was a really good start for us.”
The principal said the alternative approach was a “hit” that left families feeling thankful and appreciative.
Chavez and her staff sat with families for dinner and had students reflect on their first quarter, as well as what support they needed from home.
Chavez said her goals for next year include conducting home visits during enrollment time.
