The Black Canyon Ladies Golf Association wrapped up its 2020 season with a series of tournaments and competitions at the Black Canyon Golf Course.
• The MCGC ladies champion is Lois Meredith. She shot 78-79 — 157 to win the title.
• Wendy Millsap was the winner of the President’s Cup, indicative of having the low net score during the championship. Millsap shot 70-77 — 147, net.
• Kathy Pierce was named the Most Improved Golfer for her play during the 2020 season.
• Charolette Carlson won the End of the Year Fling tournament last week. The nine-hole competition allows golfers to choose three clubs and a putter. Carlson scored 45.
The BCLGA has more than 60 members.
