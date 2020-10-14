The Black Canyon Ladies Golf Association wrapped up its 2020 season with a series of tournaments and competitions at the Black Canyon Golf Course.

• The MCGC ladies champion is Lois Meredith. She shot 78-79 — 157 to win the title.

• Wendy Millsap was the winner of the President’s Cup, indicative of having the low net score during the championship. Millsap shot 70-77 — 147, net.

• Kathy Pierce was named the Most Improved Golfer for her play during the 2020 season.

• Charolette Carlson won the End of the Year Fling tournament last week. The nine-hole competition allows golfers to choose three clubs and a putter. Carlson scored 45.

The BCLGA has more than 60 members.

