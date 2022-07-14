For the first time since 2019, the Black Canyon Quilt Show is back in Montrose, and it’s as extravagant and colorful as ever.
After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, quilt-makers and quilters are hanging years’ worth of their work on the walls of the Montrose Pavilion, with plans to show off their designs and stitching to hundreds of community members Friday through Sunday.
A two-year break from the show, as noted by the quilt show’s publicity chair, Karla Gilbert, means that many professionals and hobbyists have had time to hone their craft, especially when isolated during the shutdown of 2020. But that wasn’t necessarily true of everyone.
“Some have told me they couldn’t get into their work at all,” Gilbert said. “It’s just that things had them down.”
But, with restrictions lifted and the public feeling generally more comfortable about going out into the world, plenty of quilters and quilt appreciators made their way to the Pavilion Thursday for a sneak-peek, including Montrose Mayor Dave Frank.
“I think it’s a fantastic thing, and I love the amount of work that goes into the quilts, the artistry and passion that shows through in the work,” he said.
Frank’s mother, Sharon Frank, was one of the founding members of the San Juan Quilters and was also a member of the Black Canyon club, so quilting isn’t unfamiliar to him.
“For me, it’s not just walking through and seeing a bunch of interesting pieces of fabric. I’ve made a quilt before and know the amount of work and attention to detail that it takes; so some of those quilts, for me, transcend and are beautiful pieces of artwork,” he said.
As Frank made his way through the hundreds of quilts on display, one stood out to him: “West of Baltimore,” made by longtime quilter Mary Ross in “Baltimore Album” style. Quilted by Gale Smith, the piece features a vase of roses in the center, designed by Ross herself. And several other of the large windows feature patterns and designs featured in books. Frank awarded it the “Mayor’s Choice Award” to go along with two other blue ribbons it had already earned.
“It’s a fancy quilt,” Ross said, smiling, before describing the intricacies that go into designing such a quilt.
“See this curl out, and these curl in,” she said, describing some of the ruched flowers she created for the design.
In total, with about a 7- or 8-year gap during which she didn’t work on the quilt at all, it took Ross 18 years to complete it. “Once you get so many blocks in, you say, ‘It’s got to be done,’ so you work on it until it’s done.”
Several ribbons were awarded, various prizes for quilts that used different styles and techniques. But, to the judges, one stood out among the rest and earned the title of “Best in Show.”
That quilt, titled “Garden Dreams,” was designed and made by Caroline Ellerman and quilted by Glenda Davis. The quilt primarily uses two-inch squares to create a garden theme.
But in many areas of the fabric, the design deviates from the use of the small squares. And the stitchwork adds illusions of weather and seasons in other areas of the quilt, bringing together an extremely complicated design, executed in a way that caught the judges’ eyes.
“My favorite part about it is the use of different colors that blended together,” Ellerman said, pointing at various areas on the quilt. “And it really came together when the quilter quilted it, because it’s intended to be a garden theme, but she tied it all together.”
Davis was happy with the creative license Ellerman allowed her to quilt the piece.
“My favorite part about it was that Caroline told me to have fun,” Davis said. “For me, it looks like a garden, but it kind of encompasses all the seasons, too.”
In one corner of the quilt, the quilter’s interpretation of snowflakes appears. On another, blowing wind. On another, a pebbled path.
The work of Ellerman and Davis, as well as Ross, is just a small sample size of the overall show. There is a quilt with the face of a dog, titled “GIZMO”; a beautiful mosaic that resembles stained glass called “Motherhood Mosaic”; a quilt that saw its construction start in the 1990s, only to be finished more than 30 years later, called “Grandma’s Birds”; and countless others, including junior quilts and “challenge quilts” that called for quilters to use silver thread.
“Hours and hours and hours go into making these quilts,” Gilbert said. “From picking the fabric, to cutting the fabric, to laying out a design. Some are original, some designs came from magazines and books. Since we haven’t had a show in two years, it’s particularly exciting to have it this year.”
Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor.