Black Canyon Rotary Club gave out $6,000 in scholarships on Thursday, April 13, to high school seniors gearing up to graduate in just a few short weeks.
This is the second year Black Canyon Rotary, which was chartered in 2018, fundraised money to give out as scholarships for those students seeking higher education.
This year, nine seniors received a scholarship ranging from $250 to $2000, and while accepting these awards they shared what plans they have for the future.
One recipient, Tashi Sherpa, shared that she has always been business-oriented, inspired by her grandparents, who owned a lodge. Visiting the lodge as a child, she became interested in business management.
“Ever since then I’ve just loved the managing aspect of it," Sherpa said, "so I’ll be attending the University of CU Boulder this fall for business marketing.”
Vance Couturier discovered a love for chemistry in his sophomore honors chemistry class.
“This fall I’m gonna be attending Texas A&M University pursuing a degree in chemistry, and I’m gonna pursue that through the Ph.D. level,” Couturier said.
The senior joked that he is interested in pursuing two very different career paths within this field, either becoming a college chemistry professor or anesthesiologist. In high school, Couturier was focused on academics and band.
Black Canyon Rotary also chose Sarah Imus, Connor Bell, Aaron Simpson, Jonas Graf, Olivia Guseman, Alicea Vigil and Nancy Suarez-Duran as scholarship winners.
“Reading the essays and all the things that you guys are doing is just absolutely incredible,” said Black Canyon Rotary President Ashley Pietak to the scholarship recipients.
“The sense of love that you guys have for (the) Montrose community, as a Montrose High School senior that went away and then came back and is now very heavily involved in the community, makes me very excited that that love and passion is still there for Montrose.”
Black Canyon Rotary received more than 30 applications, not including those who did not finish the application process or did not finish it in time, said Kathlyne Gaber, chair for the club’s scholarship committee.
Committee members shared how hard it was to narrow down the pool of contenders.
“Because they were all so qualified,” said Gaber, “it really did come down to what we stand for, which is leadership and service.”
Each application included two essays the club asked applicants to write discussing their leadership and community service involvement. Gaber said the committee also looked at applicants' plans, financial goals and needs, as well as what organizations in which they are involved.
Last year, the club committed to these scholarships being an annual event, said Gaber, with a goal to give out a minimum of $5,000 every year.
Gaber clarified another local Rotary group, Montrose Rotary Club, also has a scholarship program.
“There are a lot of organizations out there that give scholarships, and as a person who works at the school and sees the impact that these scholarships have on our students, I’m so grateful for all the community support and every organization that does this," said Gaber, who works at Montrose High School.
Working with Black Canyon to give out scholarships, continued Gaber, was a powerful experience.
Black Canyon Rotary holds fundraisers for the scholarships, such as the club's annual golf tournament and through beer pours at community events like this year's Montrose Mudder 5K Mud Run.
All of the proceeds from Black Canyon Rotary's meeting tradition, entitled “happy bucks” — where members and guests receive an opportunity to share what makes them happy and donate money — goes toward the scholarship fund.
This year’s third-annual golf tournament will be held Sept. 9 at Black Canyon Golf Course. The club also sponsors the Black Canyon Interact Club at MHS.
Black Canyon Rotary meets every Thursday at 8 a.m. The club will meet Thursday, April 20, at the Centennial Room at the historic city hall one last time before temporarily moving operations to the community room at the Public Safety Complex. For more information, visit https://www.blackcanyonrotary.org/.