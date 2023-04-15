Black Canyon Rotary awards young leaders scholarships

Above are the high school seniors who are the 2023 recipients of Black Canyon Rotary's scholarship awards. The winners are: Tashi Sherpa, Vance  Couturier, Sarah Imus, Connor Bell, Aaron Simpson, Jonas Graf, Olivia Guseman, Alicea Vigil, Nancy Suarez-Duran(Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)

Black Canyon Rotary Club gave out $6,000 in scholarships on Thursday, April 13, to high school seniors gearing up to graduate in just a few short weeks.

This is the second year Black Canyon Rotary, which was chartered in 2018, fundraised money to give out as scholarships for those students seeking higher education. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?