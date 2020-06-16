Black Canyon’s 2019 visitation numbers show economic boost to area

Last year brought good news for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park’s gateway communities, in the form of millions of dollars flowing into local economies.
In 2019, about 433,000 Black Canyon visitors spent $27.6 million — more than the $19.3 million spent by visitors the year prior — and that spending in turn supported more jobs than in 2018, according to figures the U.S. Department of the Interior released last week.
“It shows that people are still very much interested in their federal lands and their public lands, and they’re traveling,” said Sandy Snell-Dobert, chief of Interpretation, Education and Technology for the Black Canyon and Curecanti National Recreation Area.
Visitor spending in 2019 supported an estimated 344 jobs, about 100 more than 2018’s visitor spending supported. Black Canyon generated $34 million in economic output to Montrose and other gateway communities last year, up from $23.7 million the year prior.
The Department of the Interior releases the National Park Service Visitor Spending Effects Report each year, in partnership with the U.S. Geological Survey. Data are available on individual parks and national recreation areas, as well as at the state and national levels.
Black Canyon and other National Park Service lands in Colorado brought in 7.8 million visitors, who spent $515 million, supporting 7,340 jobs, and providing $772 million in economic output in the state’s economy.
Just up the road from the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Curecanti National Recreation Area brought in 836,000 visitors in 2019; they spent an estimated $37 million. That’s lower than the $46.3 million recorded for visitor spending in 2018.
The NPS has new visitor counting methods at some of the Curecanti sites, which are thought to provide more accurate visitation numbers, Snell-Dobert said.
The report’s spending and other figures are projected numbers based on visitor counts.
“The minute you change the number of people you count, no matter how you do that, it’s going to change those numbers,” she said.
Black Canyon and Curecanti visitation brought economic benefit to the region, but 2020 isn’t expected to be quite the boon as 2019, because of the COVID-19 pandemic that, for a time, shut down the park, as well as reduced travel to the state overall.
“We are definitely down on both sides (the park and Curecanti). It’s starting to pick up, but especially our spring numbers were much lower than they were in the past,” Snell-Dobert said.
“We do expect smaller numbers in Fiscal Year 2020. There were not as many people traveling and we got a late start on the spring.”
The Black Canyon and Curecanti began phased-in reopening earlier this month. The South Rim, North Rim and East Portal campgrounds are open at Black Canyon, as are all viewpoints, day hiking on Oak Flat and Rim Rock trails and — with a permit — inner canyon routes.
Climbing routes on the Painted Wall and near the Curecanti Needle are closed until July 15. Dog-walking restrictions in and around the South Rim campground are in place until Aug. 13, because of mule deer fawning.
The South Rim Visitor Center remains closed, although an information booth outside is staffed to issue permits, answer questions and assist visitors.
“We’re pretty much open at this point. The visitor centers are still closed, but we do have staff working outside the visitor centers. They’re pretty much full service. We just don’t have people walking into the buildings,” Snell-Dobert said.
Despite the pandemic, the National Park Service has been able to bring in its seasonal workers to Black Canyon. All staff are working to maintain cleanliness by wearing face masks and wiping down surfaces.
Visitors need to be prepared for weather and know their own limits when exploring the Black Canyon, which has seen an increase in rescue calls, Snell-Dobert also said.
“One of the messages we always have is to be really cautious about taking trips down into the canyon,” she said.
At Curecanti, Blue Mesa Reservoir is open for boating and on-shore recreation. The Elk Creek, Lake Fork and Iola boat ramps and inspection stations are also open. Boat-in dispersed camping is allowed along the reservoir, but must be at least a half-mile from developed areas and roads.
Morrow Point and Crystal reservoirs are open to boating. The Gateview Campground is open, but sites are limited and are on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Neversink, Dillon Pinnacles, Mesa Creek, Curecanti Creek, Hermits Rest and Crystal trails are open.
Visitors need to keep in mind that Gunnison County has local-level restrictions because of the pandemic. These can be viewed here.
