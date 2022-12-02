Black Canyon Surgical Center nabs Newsweek nod, ranking among the best ambulatory care centers for 2023

Black Canyon Surgical Center has been named to Newsweek's 'Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers' for 2023. The facility opened its doors in Montrose 17 years ago. (Courtesy photo/Montrose Regional Health )

Black Canyon Surgical Associates weathered the challenges that face any new business when it opened about 17 years ago. More recently, it weathered the health and business challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented — and now, it’s gained national recognition.

The center landed on Newsweek’s annual “America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” list for 2023, as one of 13 such facilities in the state of Colorado to win the designation. Black Canyon ranked at No. 11 of the 13 surgical centers in the state that earned a spot; there are an estimated 136 ambulatory surgery facilities in Colorado.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

