Black Canyon Surgical Center nabs Newsweek nod, ranking among the best ambulatory care centers for 2023

Black Canyon Surgical Associates weathered the challenges that face any new business when it opened about 17 years ago. More recently, it weathered the health and business challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented — and now, it’s gained national recognition.
The center landed on Newsweek’s annual “America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” list for 2023, as one of 13 such facilities in the state of Colorado to win the designation. Black Canyon ranked at No. 11 of the 13 surgical centers in the state that earned a spot; there are an estimated 136 ambulatory surgery facilities in Colorado.
The honor is a feather in the center’s cap, Black Canyon’s administrator Dan Soderlin said Friday, Dec. 2, when Montrose Regional Health announced the honor. (The hospital has 51% ownership of the center, which also is owned by member-physicians. Black Canyon employees are not hospital employees.)
“We’ve been here for 17 years. The failure rate in business is very high; the failure rate in surgical centers is typically after about four years. For us to continue to, not only grow, but thrive in this community, is a testament to the business and that staff over here. I think we have some of the best of any service center,” he said.
“We’re really proud to be recognized. It’s nice to have a little boost to morale, especially coming out of the last years with these COVID issues and slowdowns,” Soderlin added.
“We’re staying very busy. We’ve been able to maintain a staff that’s really high-caliber. People have a tendency of staying here. We’ve been through all these employee challenges over the last few years that every business has been going through. We’ve been able to maintain and thrive.”
In partnership with Statista, Newsweek used recommendations by medical professionals and analyses of performance data, including quality of care, and awarded honors to 510 facilities nationwide. There are an estimated 5,000 Medicare-certified ambulatory centers around the country, in multiple specialties.
Newsweek and Statisa recognized the best ambulatory surgery centers in the 25 states with the most centers and in four additional regions encompassing the states with fewer facilities.
The evaluators took an especially close look at how well each center addressed COVID-19.
The partners used data from the Ambulatory Surgical Center Quality Reporting Program by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Surveys from peers in the ambulatory surgical center field rated facilities for: COVID-19 management, management of waiting time, quality of surgical care and quality of follow-up care.
“As partners with the Black Canyon Surgical Center, we are thrilled with its success,” hospital CEO Jeff Mengenhausen said in a statement Friday.
“MRH has a history of partnering with providers in the community to excel and provide our communities with excellent care. This is another example of how we have partnered with independent providers to live out our motto and ‘care for you like family.’”
The hospital is currently building another ambulatory care center south of town, but has no intention of pulling back from Black Canyon, Mengenhausen said previously. Additionally, QHR Health is, though its subsidiary Velocity Surgical Management, building a similar type of facility at the Colorado Outdoors development.
Soderlin said competition is not necessarily always a bad thing. “But Black Canyon Surgical Center has played an important role in trying to bring down the cost of care while still providing exemplary levels of care and service. We’re going to continue to do that,” he said.
Black Canyon offers a variety outpatient surgical procedures and specialty care in a five-county region. As a multi-specialty center, Black Canyon stands apart from some other ambulatory centers in the state, which specialize in just one field or a few.
“That diversity is an extra challenge for us to make sure we are meeting all the different needs of surgeries and patients,” Soderlin said.
He said the facility’s physician-owners also set high expectations concerning how to treat patients, both medically, and as people needing empathy during a stressful time.
“To be recognized by a national organization like Newsweek is a good honor,” said Soderlin.
Black Canyon Surgical Center and other medical facilities had a high bar to clear during the height of COVID, which brought restrictions on in-person contact and multiple extra protocols to help slow or halt the spread of the virus that has claimed more than 1 million American lives.
“The state set some pretty rigorous expectations and requirements for surgical centers to meet, including monitoring staff, patients, and making sure we were being extra diligent about our normal infection control,” Soderlin said.
“Typically, surgical centers are at the highest levels of infection control. There are lots of protocols, based on the nature of the industry and sterile surgical environment. We heightened our precautions.”
Soderlin not only noted the recent nod from Newsweek, but also pointed to regularly occurring audits by the state and the U.S. Center for Medicaid. Black Canyon passed its most recent audit, in 2021, at 100%, with no citations or deficiencies, he said.
“That’s something we are proud of as well. Our staff did a wonderful job of providing the best care at that high level.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
