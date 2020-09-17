‘Black market’ pot grow, hash oil lab halted in Naturita

Deputies with the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office High Impact Target Team this week seized nearly 30 marijuana plants and the components of a suspected butane hash oil lab from a Naturita residence.
No arrests have been made; the matter is being forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution of a man associated with the property.
The man reportedly said the grow was associated with medical marijuana activity, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Gustin said. He also said the man was extremely cooperative with authorities.
Patrol efforts sparked an investigation into property on Adams Street in Naturita a few weeks ago. Gustin said a search warrant served there Tuesday morning yielded 29 plants, which is more than twice the number of plants Colorado law and Montrose County regulations allow per residence.
The town of Naturita began allowing retail marijuana cultivation and sales following a 2018 ballot measure, but it was not clear whether the man associated with the Adams Street property was licensed and approved through the state for retail cultivation.
The number of plants, coupled with the suspected butane hash oil lab, put the grow into the black market category, Gustin said.
At the property, investigators found several processing containers, including several small containers still containing wax associated with the butane hash oil process, he said.
Hash oil is created by extracting marijuana’s psychoactive ingredient, THC, from the plant. The resulting product is known variously as dabs, earwax, honey oil or shatter, and according to the state’s division of marijuana enforcement, may contain up to 80% THC. Because the THC is so concentrated, consuming hash oil may result in unpredictable negative effects and right now, information is lacking as to the possible effects on long-term health.
Using flammable liquids like butane to make hash oil is illegal.
Butane hash oil labs are volatile and unsafe, Gustin said. “It’s very important for us to find those butane hash oil labs and stop them. We don’t want to see anybody getting hurt because they’re doing it,” he said.
State law sets at 12 the maximum number of marijuana plants that may be grown at a residence, irrespective of how many people live at a given home. The limit for those with medical marijuana cards is 24; those designated as caregivers must be registered with the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division.
Montrose County regulations are narrower still, restricting to 12 the number of plants that can be grown on a property, regardless of whether the grow is for medicinal purposes.
“If you’re deciding to grow marijuana, check for the local regulations and the state regulations. Local (jurisdictions) can put different regulations on it as well,” Gustin said.
With other agencies, the MCSO in late August took down another suspected illegal grow on the West End. That operation led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of felony marijuana cultivation and to the seizure of pot plants weighing more than 1,000 pounds.
Gustin said the allegedly illegal grow on Adams Street does not appear to be tied to the grow that was seized in August.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
