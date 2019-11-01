Frederick “Alec” Blair was an ordinary person, from a solid middle-class background before falling in with a “doomsday cult,” his attorney said Thursday, in attempting to explain how a man with no criminal history came to be in a Telluride courtroom for having helped hide the bodies of two girls who died on his property in 2017.
Sisters Makayla Roberts, 10, and Hannah Marshall, 8, died in a car parked on Blair’s Norwood farm. They had been banished to the vehicle, allegedly on the orders of purported group leader Madani Ceus, who according to prior testimony decreed they were impure and therefore could not be fed from her “increase.”
Pathologists said the children likely succumbed to starvation, heat and dehydration, although the partly mummified condition of their bodies precluded determining the exact cause of death.
“I’m here to face my crime,” Blair said Thursday, just before he received the maximum sentence possible under his plea deal, 12 years in prison.
He apologized for having done too little to save Makayla and Hannah, and for helping another man, Ashford Archer, conceal the car under a tarp — actions the judge later said had been deliberate and made examining the bodies difficult.
“I am shamed and humbled in ways I didn’t think possible. … I am sorry. That’s all I can say,” said Blair.
‘They weren’t his family’
Blair encountered Ceus, Archer, Ika Eden, Nashika Bramble (the girls’ mother) and others at a Grand Junction truck stop in May, 2017. He ultimately invited the group to stay on his farm — but was at first kept in the dark about Hannah’s presence.
According to prior testimony, after Ceus and the others moved in, the group became progressively isolated and began preparing for an apocalyptic event. Blair went from being called Alec, to being called “Ra” and other divine names; believed Ceus could “reap” his soul and the only way to survive the coming doomsday was by obeying her commands, defense attorney Kristen Hindman said.
The children languished without proper food or water and died sometime that summer, after the group removed itself to another part of the property — but close enough that members could have heard the girls crying out, it was said at Bramble’s trial earlier this year. (Bramble was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and has since been sentenced to life.)
The bodies were not discovered until Blair’s father, Franklin Fletcher, and friend Adam Horn came to the farm to check his welfare Sept. 8, 2017. The two other men were acting on reports that Blair’s personality drastically shifted, to the point that he was starving his beloved dog, Lion. Blair ultimately surrendered the dog to authorities.
Fletcher and Horn previously testified to their shock at Blair’s wary demeanor and bedraggled appearance. Blair, who stands above 6 feet tall, weighed about 135 pounds upon his arrest, was dressed in “rags” and had shorn his beloved dreadlocks, it was said Thursday.
“This whole story has been a tragedy and a horror for all involved,” Fletcher said. It was hard to fathom a “very loving person” like his son could be involved in a case concerning the deaths of two children, he also said.
Walking the property Sept. 8 and seeing the fear living in his son’s eyes was the scariest thing he’s ever done, Fletcher said.
“I struggle with the idea that I saved his life for him to be sent to prison. I wish I had magic words to say to allow him to come home with me,” he said.
Gretchen Blair, Alec’s mother, shared stories of her son’s life, which pointed to a generous and caring nature.
Her son moved to Telluride “the day he turned 18,” eventually staying in the area permanently.
Then, in 2017, he met “a family that he thought was wonderful,” Gretchen Blair said.
“They weren’t his family and they weren’t wonderful. We are. … We’re very happy he’s safe,” she said.
Imposing punishment
Understanding how Blair could see a “con-woman” like Ceus as salvation is difficult for others, Hindman said.
What Ceus preached was outrageous and most would recognize that, Hindman said. “Why couldn’t Alec? … He was searching for something and he thought he’d found it,” she said.
The group was a “world-rejecting” doomsday cult whose devotees viewed the world as inherently sinful, she also said. “They believed the end of the world was nigh and they feared it,” Hindman said.
Hindman referenced cult leader Jim Jones, as well as the Heaven’s Gate cult; both are infamous for members’ mass suicide.
“Madani Ceus is far less charismatic … but she was certainly charismatic enough to fool Alec and the other people whose lives she destroyed,” Hindman said.
Cult hallmarks such as control, limiting contact, isolation and withholding food were all present in the Norwood group, she said, as was re-socialization, or the process of “unlearning” previous beliefs.
“We’re not trying to excuse what happened,” Hindman said, offering the group dynamics as context. “His humanity and personhood were stripped of him.”
Within four months of meeting Ceus and the others in Grand Junction, Blair was “Ra,” and, by the time his father found him, he was “a shell,” the victim of coercive psychology, the attorney said.
“She’s a cult leader and a con-woman who duped people, (spreading) poisonous manipulation all over the place,” Hindman said, arguing Ceus harmed many people.
“And Hannah and Makayla, who lost their lives. Their deaths were tragic and avoidable,” Hindman said — and her client doesn’t dispute that.
“He’ll never not think of them. … He can’t undo what was done,” she said.
Blair was not accepted for community corrections and had declined to even be considered for probation “because two young girls are dead,” Hindman said.
She asked for Blair to be sentenced to time served in San Miguel County Jail during the pendency of his case — 784 days.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Seth Ryan spoke first Thursday. He did not make a recommendation for the type of sentence Blair should receive, but asked for District Judge Keri Yoder to accept the plea agreement. Under it, Blair pleaded guilty to a class-4 felony, stipulating to aggravating factors: the deaths of two young people and that his conduct help delay the crime’s discovery, which contributed to the remains being found in an “extremely deplorable condition.”
Ryan drew a distinction between Blair and Archer, who had been convicted of the same accessory charge to which Blair pleaded. Archer also was convicted of two counts of child abuse resulting in death; his sentence was 24 years.
There is “strong evidence” Archer led the group, Ryan said.
Archer had brought together the original group in his apartment in North Carolina to prepare for end of days — a philosophy that underpinned the children’s eventual deaths, Ryan said. Archer had known the girls for about two years and was a custodian of them, whereas Blair knew the children for approximately six weeks before their deaths, the CDA also said.
“This shows the cold and calculated means in which he (Archer) participated in their deaths,” Ryan said.
He said evidence shows Blair “struggled” with the order to withhold food prepared by Ceus and volunteered to obtain other food from a food bank in Telluride, which he once did. Blair was the one to report the deaths, albeit to his father rather than to authorities, the prosecutor said.
“He took responsibility for his own part in the girls’ deaths,” Ryan said. “ … It would have been extremely difficult to prosecute anyone (without Blair). Hannah and Makayla are receiving justice through the actions of Mr. Blair.”
Yoder accepted the plea agreement, but did not accept Hindman’s argument.
“The reality is, it doesn’t lessen criminal responsibility. There was a choice and I’m not placing a lot of weight on that (coercion),” Yoder said.
Many mitigating factors separated Blair’s case from Archer’s, she said, but prison was the only appropriate sentence. Had Blair been convicted on his original charges, a sentence in the aggravated range could have been 96 years, so he was already getting a break with a 12-year cap, Yoder said.
During his time to speak, Blair said there was “no excuse or justification” for what happened to Hannah and Makayla. He said during his life prior to his arrest, he’d made decisions showing arrogance and irresponsibility — points with which Yoder later agreed.
“I’m done with it,” Blair said, of his past behavior.
“I still find myself in shock I was involved. I’m sorry.
… Foremost, I apologize to Hannah and Makayla,” although, he added, no apology or request for forgiveness can be enough.
After Yoder handed down the 12 years, less pre-sentence confinement, Blair leaned toward the microphone one last time before being led away. “I just wanted to say thank you, Your Honor,” he said.
The other defendants
• Madani Ceus, purported religious group leader, has been set for trial next year on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.
• Group member Ika Eden was deemed legally incompetent to stand trial on charges of child abuse resulting in death.
• Ashford Archer is serving a 24-year sentence, which he plans to appeal; he was convicted as an accessory and of fatal child abuse.
• Nashika Bramble is serving two consecutive life sentence for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her children. She also intends to appeal.
