“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God” (Matthew 5:9 of the Christian Bible.)
According to Jesus, if you make peace, you shall be a child of God. St. Francis of Assisi gave us guidelines on how to become a peacemaker in his famous “Serenity Prayer,” asking to be made an instrument of God’s peace. Buddha advised us to give up attachments to find peace. So many spiritual leaders teach about peace, why haven’t we learned yet how to be peacemakers?
In July of 1948 three historic churches came together under the leadership of Ernest and Marion Bromley and Juanita and Wally Nelson to form the Peacemakers, an American pacifist organization, to help show churches the way to practice peace. These churches were the Church of the Brethren, the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), and the Mennonites. They came together to “advocate nonviolent resistance in the service of peace.”
Since that time other pastors and churches have individually and collectively become “peacemakers” by opening their doors as “sanctuaries.” They have also advocated for peace in other ways such as serving the homeless, marching for civil rights, supporting the peace movement, and instructing their own congregations on how to live a peaceful life.
Peacemakers can also be found outside of churches. They are parents who intervene in their children’s lives who have become addicted to drugs; they are friends who sit beside lost companions to help them through dark thoughts of suicide; they are caring individuals who serve at schools, hospitals and mental health clinics. They are first responders. They are grandparents, sisters and brothers, and strangers on the street who take actions for peace.
Who are these peacemakers? We are the peacemakers. Each and every one of us has the potential to become a true peacemaker and to be blessed as a child of God. Some people are born natural peacemakers, most of us have to learn how.
We begin by being peaceful with ourselves. The first step is to honor yourself, to be at peace with all that you are and all that you do. It includes watching your thoughts and feelings to make sure they are peaceful. It is so easy to get riled up these days. Find time each day to just be the peace. Then, send out peaceful thoughts and prayers to others. May peace prevail in our hearts.
Peacemakers are important in families. Family members have wonderful opportunities to practice peace with each other. There is no excuse for strife or tribulation within families as children of God. We can learn to love unconditionally and compassionately. It is here in our family that we can truly become peacemakers by forgiving and forgetting. Each person is doing the best that they can with what they know. Peacemakers honor that. May peace prevail in our families.
Peace in our community is also important. Now we have Neighborhood Watch to help keep crime down. What if we never needed to watch out for crimes? What if everyone had enough food to eat, clothes to wear, shelter, education, and a way to express their purpose? That is what community is truly about – creating a better life for everyone. We can work to help everyone in our community achieve a better life. May peace prevail in our community.
Sometimes, when we watch the national news it seems as if there are no peacemakers in our nation today. So many groups are opposed to each other simply because they don’t want the other group to win. There is no thought or concern about the people, only about winning. Our nation is becoming more divided instead of becoming more united. We can step up as peacemakers by helping our groups work for peaceful and nonviolent resolutions, find new and beneficial ways to live together and to help our brothers and sisters. May peace prevail in our nation.
Peacemakers are especially needed in today’s modern world as countries, including our own, struggle with resources, boundaries, food and goods. There is a rising concern over military might. The Pentagon defines peace as “a prewar condition.” Remember that old saying of the 1960’s: “What if they gave a war and nobody came?” We can work to help find a way for peaceful resolutions and to preserve and sustain our planet. We can pray for peace. May peace prevail on earth.
Being a peacemaker transcends all boundaries, skin color, and religious beliefs. We are all brothers and sisters, all children of God, a great spiritual family living together on Mother Earth. Let us make a decision to become a peacemaker and work for peace wherever we are. Let us choose the peaceful thought, the peaceful word, the peaceful deed. Each time we make a choice for peace, we become a truer child of God. And let us teach our children how to be peacemakers. May the peace of God be with you now and evermore.
The Rev. Arlyn Macdonald is the senior minister of the Spiritual Awareness Center, dean of the Spiritual Development Center and author of three books on spiritual development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.