Another military veteran has a home in Montrose, thanks to the non-profit Homes For Our Troops. Army veteran Daniel Wallace — along with his wife, Kelly — were welcomed to their new home in a ceremony Saturday, June 3. 

When thanking HFOT, as well as community volunteers, Wallace — who sustained lasting injuries while on duty in Iraq — spoke of the "selfless service" required of service members. 



