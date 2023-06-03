Army veteran Daniel Wallace — along with his wife Kelly — were welcomed to their new home in a ceremony Saturday, June 3. This is the third house that the non-profit Homes For Our Troops has helped build in Montrose. (Jeremy Morrison/Montrose Daily Press)
Another military veteran has a home in Montrose, thanks to the non-profit Homes For Our Troops. Army veteran Daniel Wallace — along with his wife, Kelly — were welcomed to their new home in a ceremony Saturday, June 3.
When thanking HFOT, as well as community volunteers, Wallace — who sustained lasting injuries while on duty in Iraq — spoke of the "selfless service" required of service members.
"That's what you all display right now," he said, "and it's greatly appreciated."
When serving as the First Sergeant of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, in Tal Afar, Iraq in December 2003, Wallace was wounded as a result of a suicide bomber, leaving him without sight in one eye and legally blind in the other.
HFOT, a national non-profit based out of Massachusetts, helps build houses specially designed to accomodate veterans who have sustained injuries while service. This is the third house the group has built in Montrose.
We don't do charity," clarified HFOT Executive Director Bill Ivey. "What we do is help the American people repay a debt."
Upon the completion of Wallace's home here in Montrose, the organization has established a total of 356 homes across the country. The Wallace's were welcomed into their new home with a hearty reception, a raising of the flag and a ribbon-cutting entry.
