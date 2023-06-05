230606-news-veteran home

Army veteran Daniel Wallace, along with his wife Kelly, raise an American flag at their new home with assistance from Bill Ivey, executive director of nonprofit Homes For Our Troops, which has now built three homes in Montrose and 356 nationwide. (Jeremy Morrison/Montrose Daily Press)

Another military veteran has a home in Montrose, thanks to the non-profit Homes For Our Troops. Army veteran Daniel Wallace — along with his wife, Kelly — were welcomed to their new home in a ceremony Saturday, June 3. 

When thanking HFOT, as well as community volunteers, Wallace — who sustained lasting injuries while on duty in Iraq — spoke of the "selfless service" required of service members. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?