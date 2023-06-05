Army veteran Daniel Wallace, along with his wife Kelly, raise an American flag at their new home with assistance from Bill Ivey, executive director of nonprofit Homes For Our Troops, which has now built three homes in Montrose and 356 nationwide. (Jeremy Morrison/Montrose Daily Press)
Another military veteran has a home in Montrose, thanks to the non-profit Homes For Our Troops. Army veteran Daniel Wallace — along with his wife, Kelly — were welcomed to their new home in a ceremony Saturday, June 3.
When thanking HFOT, as well as community volunteers, Wallace — who sustained lasting injuries while on duty in Iraq — spoke of the "selfless service" required of service members.
"That's what you all display right now," he said, "and it's greatly appreciated."
When serving as the First Sergeant of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, in Tal Afar, Iraq in December 2003, Wallace was wounded as a result of a suicide bomber, leaving him without sight in one eye and legally blind in the other.
HFOT, a national nonprofit based out of Massachusetts, helps build houses specially designed to accommodate veterans who have sustained injuries while serving. This is the third house the group has built in Montrose.
"We don't do charity," clarified HFOT Executive Director Bill Ivey. "What we do is help the American people repay a debt."
Upon the completion of Wallace's home here in Montrose, the organization has established a total of 356 homes across the country. The Wallaces were welcomed into their new home with a hearty reception, a raising of the flag and a ribbon-cutting entry.
The special thing about these homes built by HFOT is that they feature adaptive elements beneficial to veterans who have sustained injuries such as Wallace has. The home built for the Wallaces incorporates more than 40 special-adaptation features, such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops.
"It makes that home completely accessible for a wheelchair or a blinded veteran," Ivey explained. "We reduce their stress, taking that off their plates so they can focus on other things."
This most recent HFOT house — as well as the previous two projects in Montrose — were built by Maves Construction, along with the help of volunteers.
"This has been quite an experience getting into this house," reflected Andrew Morris, of Maves Construction. "It's been very meaningful to me and I'm happy to get to know you."
Among the assembled well-wishers in attendance to welcome Wallace into his new home — including the American Legion Riders who provided the veteran with a motorcycle-convoy escort to the event — were both state and national lawmakers. State Rep. Mark Catlin, who represents District 58, which encompasses Montrose, was there, as was U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and a representative from U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper's office.
Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum was also in attendance, telling Wallace that she hoped the new home offered the veteran "sanctuary, joy and endless possibilities for you and your family."
"On behalf of our entire community, I want to express a warm and heartfelt welcome to your home," Bynum said. "It is a community of compassion, unity and unwavering support for those who served."
