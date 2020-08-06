It’s a traffic rule that no one ever seems to agree on, but thanks to a case against Timothy Robert McBride in 2017, the state of Colorado now has clarification on the use of turn signals in roundabouts. The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled on July 23 that using a turn signal is not required when entering or exiting a roundabout.
Colorado law states that when turning left or right, or changing lanes, a vehicle must signal the turn 100 feet in advance. Montrose Police Department Patrol Sergeant Chris Velasquez explained that because motorists have only one way to go when entering a roundabout, a turn signal is not necessary, and because of the nature of roundabouts, there is not enough room to give proper notice when using a turn signal to exit.
He also said Montrose motorists have typically been good about using the roundabout properly.
“It’s a good job on our community for utilizing them the right way. … We want to thank everybody for continued safe use of them; we definitely appreciate them.”
The three-judge panel for the McBride case also said that entering a roundabout could more easily be compared to following a curve in the roadway, which does not require a turn signal.
To safely and properly use a roundabout, approach the entrance to the roundabout and be aware of pedestrians in or near the crosswalk. Yield to the left (to vehicles already inside the roundabout) and once it is clear, drive without signaling into the roundabout and keep moving until reaching the intended exit. Exit without signalling and continue driving.
Velasquez emphasized that another top priority is being aware of pedestrians and cyclists and yielding to them while entering and driving through the roundabouts. Staying at a safe speed and allowing other vehicles the proper right of way will help decrease the likelihood of a crash.
“Going into [the roundabout], slow down as you’re approaching because you also have to look for pedestrians in the crosswalks, so you really have to pay attention,” Velasquez said. “Look left: if the cars are already in the roundabout, they have the right of way. You don’t have to stop as you enter but you have to enter it safely, and if you have any bicyclists in the roundabout, they’re supposed to use the roundabout the same as a vehicle and are entitled to the full lane of traffic. Don’t pass a cyclist when you’re in the roundabout. You’re going to be going about as fast as they are anyways.”
Once in the roundabout, staying in motion is essential to keep the flow of traffic moving and avoid a collision.
“The biggest thing is just to make sure you’re keeping an eye out for pedestrians and yield to them, and keep moving once you’re in the roundabout because that’s what people are expecting you to do,” Velasquez said. “If you abruptly stop either upon entering or within the roundabout, that could cause a rear-end accident within the roundabout.”
Some other cities in Colorado also have multi-lane roundabouts, in which signage will direct vehicles on which lane to use to get to their intended destination. To stop for an emergency vehicle while already in the roundabout, continue to the intended exit and then pull over to let emergency vehicles pass.
Roundabouts are typically put in to replace four-way stops to both keep the flow of traffic moving and reduce the likelihood and severity of crashes. Even when a collision does occur in a roundabout, vehicles are typically slowed down enough (15 mph is the recommended speed within a roundabout) that it will not be as severe.
“I can recall before the roundabout [at Hillcrest and Sunnyside] was put in, the traffic would be backed up past the golf course sometimes, just waiting on that four-way stop,” Velasquez said. “I think there’s benefits to keeping that flow of traffic moving. … We just have to make sure we’re using them properly and safely.”
