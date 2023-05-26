Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning addresses attendees at an informational session on the agency’s proposed Conservation and Landscape Health rule in Golden on May 25, 2023. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline)
Hikers climb Handies Peak in Hinsdale County. The peak, which rises to 14,048 feet and is pictured in July 2011, is the highest point of land managed by the Bureau of Land Management outside of Alaska. (Bob Wick/BLM/Public Domain Mark 1.0)
Top officials from the federal Bureau of Land Management visited Colorado on Thursday for the first in a series of three in-person meetings to brief the public on a new proposal to broaden the agency’s conservation efforts.
Proposed in March, the draft Conservation and Landscape Health rule would overhaul a variety of existing land-management procedures at the BLM, giving it clearer authority to “prioritize the health and resilience of ecosystems” across the nearly 250 million acres of federally-owned land it oversees. Agency officials and supporters of the rule say it would place conservation and outdoor recreation on level ground with the industrial uses that the BLM has long facilitated for ranchers and oil and gas drillers — while industry groups and their Republican allies fear that it could curb those uses.
