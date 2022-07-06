BLM retooling sage-grouse provision of resource plan after settling suit with the state

The U.S. Department of the Interior is drafting a statewide amendment to its Uncompahgre Field Office Resource Management Plan, under a recently announced settlement with Colorado.
The DOI’s notice of intent to amend the plans hit the Federal Register on Wednesday, July 6, triggering a public comment period in advance of public scoping meetings, as well as opening a call for nominations of areas of critical environmental concern.
The notice also served to cancel the existing 2014 Gunnison sage-grouse range-wide draft resource management plan, as a new one is now in the works. An instructional memorandum is providing interim guidance.
Per the settlement agreement, the resource management plan amendment will, at minimum, address managing oil, gas and associated infrastructure in big-game migration corridors and other habitat on Bureau of Land Management-administered lands in the state.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said the settlement, reached in April, acknowledges the Bureau of Land Management did not follow the correct process and that the agency is committed to doing it the correct way now.
The Bureau of Land Management, which operates under the Department of the Interior, denies any violation of law; the settlement document states the case parties moved to resolve the suit “in the best interest of the public.”
The resource management plan guides the management of 675,800 acres of surface lands and 971,220 acres of federal mineral estate, including lands in the North Fork Valley. After a multi-year process, the plan was updated and approved in 2020.
Colorado sued in early 2021, alleging that since it was approved under an acting BLM director whose appointment was purportedly illegal, it should be voided.
Further, the state claimed, the resource management plan’s approval ran afoul state programs that protect big game and sage-grouse, as well as ignored Colorado’s concerns, thereby imperiling wildlife and the outdoor economy.
Under the settlement terms, the BLM is to complete a range-wide resource management plan amendment of Gunnsion sage-grouse habitat on the lands the agencies administers here and in Utah. This is to be completed within two years of publishing the Notice of Intent unless the parties agree to an extension due to procedural delays outside of the DOI or Colorado state agencies.
“This agreement reflects my office’s commitment to protecting and enhancing Colorado’s wildlife. In response to our legal challenge, the BLM has agreed to undertake planning efforts aimed at protection of wildlife migration corridors and critical sage-grouse habitat,” Weiser said.
“In doing so, the agreement advances state and local interests in conservation and contributes to the natural resources economy on which so many of our rural communities rely.”
The BLM’s Notice of Intent states the amendments are being devised to promote Gunnison sage-grouse recovery and habitat and to ensure that BLM action on lands and mineral estate below the surface “support conservation goals” for the Gunnison sage-grouse, without adverse changes to that habitat.
“The BLM’s primary need is to address the range-wide downward population trend of the Gunnison sage-grouse and issues related to land management that may affect habitat; fulfill the Endangered Species Act requirement that the BLM use its authority to further the purposes of (the act) by implementing management actions that conserve federally listed species and the ecosystems on which they depend,” the notice states.
The Gunnison sage-grouse is a threatened species under the ESA. Its current range is primarily in Gunnison County, where, as elsewhere, ongoing development is cutting into habitat. Dwindling pockets of the bird are found in eastern Montrose County and about nine other counties in Southwestern Colorado and southeastern Utah.
The BLM’s published notice also notes changing ecological conditions, including drought, invasive plants, habitat loss, fragmentation and other factors.
Range-wide, the agency manages about 42% of habitat the bird occupies; within the Gunnison Basin, the amount is about 50% and the basin is home to 85% of the adult grouse population.
The BLM will examine and propose alternatives for the species recovery and conservation of sagebrush habitat.
“The BLM has found that existing BLM land use plans in Colorado and Utah may not fully take into account new data and science related to the management of Gunnison sage-grouse and sagebrush habitat,” the notice states.
The agency might continue an amended version of its current “no action” alternative, but will consider limiting density and disturbance from development under an amendment.
The BLM will also consider incorporating new or changed oil and gas leasing management decisions that would include habitat conservation measures, up to and including closing some areas to future oil and gas leasing; controlled surface-use regulations and no surface occupancy restrictions.
Further, the agency will evaluate ways to possible reduce or compensate for impacts from resource uses like grazing and recreation, as well as take a look at habitat resiliency during drought.
The preliminary planning is limited to land use planning decisions specific to conserving the grouse; the decisions unaffected by the amendments remain in effect.
Valid existing grazing rights will continue being recognized. As part of the planning criteria, the BLM has also pledged to coordinate with state, local and tribal governments. It will confer with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, as well as recognize the role of state wildlife agencies.
Overall, the resource management plan amendment and accompanying draft environmental impact statement will evaluate actions that include mineral leases, recreation, grazing, property sales, fire management, restoration and vegetation/habitat objectives, using the best available science to develop management decisions for the resource management plan.
Publication in the Federal Register launches a scoping and public review process for the planning criteria that guide the amendment to the management plan.
As part of this, up to four public scoping meetings are to occur to provide details and feedback opportunities.
The dates and details of these meetings are pending.
First, comments concerning the scope of the analysis and possible alternatives are due by Aug. 22. By the same deadline, people can nominate areas of critical environmental concern related to the issue.
Comments and relevant information can be submitted via https://tinyurl.com/rmpcommentufo (this link redirects to the BLM’s page for that purpose).
By mail, send to: Gunnison Sage-grouse RMP Amendment/EIS, Bureau of Land Management, Grand Junction Field Office, 2815 H Road, Grand Junction, CO 81506.
Proposal documents can be viewed by following the above link, or in person at the BLM Southwest District Office, 2465 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose CO 81401.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.