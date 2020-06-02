The Bureau of Land Management Uncompahgre Field Office is seeking public input on the proposed special recreation permit from the Cimarron Mountain Club to conduct commercially guided hikes, snowshoeing, skiing, snowboarding, and avalanche mitigation on public lands managed by the BLM in Montrose County.
The CMC is a private club and residential community in the south San Juan Mountains, about 10 miles northeast of Ridgway. CMC’s professional guides would lead year-round commercial trips, except during elk calving season from May 1 through June 15. CMC’s permit application seeks to use two parcels of approximately 3,475 acres of BLM-managed public land. Trips would vary in frequency and party size depending on the activity and weather conditions. Group sizes will range from three to 12 individuals per trip.
Comments must be received or postmarked by June 29. A map of the proposed permit area and associated documents are available on the BLM ePlanning website:
https://tinyurl.com/cimarroncomment. Please submit comments electronically on the ePlanning site or via hard copy to the BLM Uncompahgre Field Office, Attn: Angela Losasso, 2465 S. Townsend Ave. Montrose, CO 81401.
Before including your address, phone number, email address or other personal identifying information in your comment, be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information — may be made publicly available at any time.
