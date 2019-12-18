The Bureau of Land Management Uncompahgre Field Office will improve recreation experiences at the Rim Road staging area in the Dry Creek Recreation Area west of Montrose.
The Rim Road staging area is increasing in popularity because of its central access to many trails in the Dry Creek Recreation Area. The BLM will develop the staging area to provide parking to accommodate RVs and trailers, an off-loading zone, designated campsites, and restrooms. With increased visitation in the area, this effort will also help protect natural and cultural resources.
“This project is a win for our local community, supporting recreation and access to the amazing trails in the Dry Creek Recreation Area,” said Gregory Larson, Uncompahgre Field Office Manager. “Steering visitors to developed sites will limit trash, invasive weeds, erosion, and vegetation loss.”
Recreation activities on BLM-managed public lands in Colorado contributed $652.5 million to the economy and 5,077 jobs during fiscal year 2018.
The final decision documents are available online at https://go.usa.gov/xyrhz. For more information about the project, contact Robin Lewis at 970-240-5318 or rlewis@blm.gov.
