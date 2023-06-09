The Bureau of Land Management is one step closer to limiting camping on a 34-mile stretch of the lower Gunnison River to designated sites and requiring permits for their use.

The agency has released for public comment a preliminary environmental assessment for the proposal, which focuses on the stretch of the river between Delta and Whitewater that flows through the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area’s Gunnison River Special Recreation Management Area.



