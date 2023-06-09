The Bureau of Land Management is one step closer to limiting camping on a 34-mile stretch of the lower Gunnison River to designated sites and requiring permits for their use.
The agency has released for public comment a preliminary environmental assessment for the proposal, which focuses on the stretch of the river between Delta and Whitewater that flows through the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area’s Gunnison River Special Recreation Management Area.
Currently, the entirety of that 3,746-acre management area along the river is open to camping. Under the agency’s proposed action, camping would be limited to 14 designated sites, 12 of which already are regularly used ones. The BLM had previously proposed 16 designated sites, but dropped two proposed sites because of concerns about potential impacts to resources at those sites from camping.
The designated sites would be subject to required reservations, to be obtained through www.recreation.gov, during the boating season, May 1 through Labor Day weekend. The sites’ use during boating season would be limited to nonmotorized floaters, and not hikers or those in motorized crafts.
The BLM already has a camping reservation system in place on the Ruby-Horsethief section of the Colorado River in western Mesa County. The agency says permit systems aid in assuring the public access to campsites, and help protect resources and prevent accidental camping on private lands.
The BLM is particularly concerned about weekend camping congestion during the boating season on the Gunnison River and says a majority of those who commented on the initial version of its proposal see a reservation system as a desirable thing.
“Reasons for this included the predictability of having a campsite for the working family that is putting on the river late in the evening on a Friday — under current management, such a family may luck out and have a great campsite or be forced to camp in a previously unused site, often dense with vegetation and not as readily accessible from the river, making for a less pleasant experience,” the BLM said in its environmental assessment.
“My wife and I floated, camped and hiked this amazing stretch in May of 2019 and we loved everything about it,” one member of the public, Tim Brush, said in comments submitted to the BLM on its initial proposal. “We are very much in favor of designating campsites and a reservation system in order to protect and preserve this special resource — the sooner the better.”
But Tyler Rudd wrote to the BLM, “Please do NOT make this a permit/reservation system float. This is getting out of hand. Every river before we know it will require permits and there will be nothing left for (a) random day of float trips.”
The plan calls for limiting commercial reservations to 25% of capacity for river segments upstream and downstream of the Dominguez Canyon area, where the BLM already set the commercial allocation at 50% in a 2017 resource management plan decision. Commercial use is prohibited at one upstream site in the designated River Rim area of critical environmental concern.
The BLM isn’t currently proposing a fee for use of the campsites, and says that would be addressed through a separate plan with its own public comment period.
Its proposal includes several dog-related provisions, such as limiting them to two per camp, requiring them to be leashed in designated high-use areas and requiring all dog poop to be packed out. The BLM says dogs could be prohibited from campsites if human-dog conflicts or dog waste problems necessitate that.
