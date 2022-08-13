BLM to retool part of Uncompahgre Resource Management Plan under settlement; new leasing on hold

Pilot Knob and lands in the Muddy Creek drainage within BLM’s Uncompahgre Field Office planning area. (Courtesy photo/Center for Biological Diversity)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Bureau of Land Management will reconsider oil and gas leasing provisions of the Uncompahgre Resource Management Plan, under a recent agreement with conservation groups that sued the agency over the plan in 2020.

The settlement, signed Aug. 10, hits pause on new oil and gas leases on 2.2 million acres in Montrose, Delta and surrounding counties until the BLM retools parts of the resource management plan, or RMP.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?