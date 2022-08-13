BLM to retool part of Uncompahgre Resource Management Plan under settlement; new leasing on hold

The Bureau of Land Management will reconsider oil and gas leasing provisions of the Uncompahgre Resource Management Plan, under a recent agreement with conservation groups that sued the agency over the plan in 2020.
The settlement, signed Aug. 10, hits pause on new oil and gas leases on 2.2 million acres in Montrose, Delta and surrounding counties until the BLM retools parts of the resource management plan, or RMP.
The agreement comes just weeks after the BLM published a July 6 notice of intent to amend the Uncompahgre RMP’s provisions for Gunnison sage-grouse habitat and, statewide, big-game migration corridors. That amendment is part of a separate settlement agreement with the state of Colorado, reached in late April.
“The North Fork Valley has been fighting for over a decade to prevent leasing of public lands to oil and gas development around our homes, farms and in our watersheds,” said Natasha Léger, executive director of Citizens for a Healthy Community, one of several conservation groups that sued the BLM over the Uncompahgre RMP in 2020.
Her remarks were provided in the groups’ Friday press release announcing the settlement.
“We have seen some of the most extreme warming in the country, and our rare and irreplaceable ecosystem is under increasing climate and ecological stress. This moratorium on leasing has been hard fought and would not have been possible without the unwavering persistence of citizen and environmental groups holding government officials accountable,” Léger said.
High Country Conservation Advocates, Center for Biological Diversity, Sierra Club, Western Watershed Project and WildEarth Guardians joined Paonia-area Citizens for a Healthy Community in the 2020 action against BLM and are also parties to the settlement agreement.
Under it, the BLM is to amend the Uncompahgre RMP in a way that reconsiders what lands are open to oil and gas leasing; the designation and management of areas of critical environmental concern, and management of lands with wilderness characteristics.
This amendment does not include planning decisions pertaining to lands under U.S. Forest Service management.
The BLM is to also prepare a new environmental impact statement, or EIS, to help inform the RMP amendment process.
This EIS must analyze alternatives in line with certain parts of Alternative B/B.1 in the original RMP. The agency must consider at least one alternative that would close to leasing two categories of land identified in the 2020 final EIS: lands that were closed to leasing and lands that were open to leasing, but with a prohibition on surface activity (drilling).
“In that context and in BLM’s new analysis, we will demand that BLM analyze an alternative with no new federal fossil fuel leasing,” said Taylor McKinnon of the Center for Biological Diversity.
According to information from Citizens for a Healthy Community, areas closed to leasing under Alternative B.1 include: those within a half-mile of any waterway; within 1 mile of the North Fork and Smith Fork; within a half-mile of a private well, municipal or public water system; within 1-quarter of a mile of ditches, dams, irrigation water intake, critical wildlife habitat, Jumbo Mountain and certain geologic hazard areas.
The Aug. 10 agreement also calls on BLM to analyze an alternative for protecting lands with wilderness characteristics and areas of critical environmental concern that are the same as those analyzed in Alternative B/B.1.
Within 60 days of meeting the April settlement requirement with the state of Colorado to publish the draft amendment/EIS for Gunnison sage-grouse or the draft big-game corridor amendment, the BLM is to publish a notice of intent to prepare the amendment to the Uncompahgre RMP.
The Gunnison sage-grouse amendment process is to be completed by July 6, 2024.
The Aug. 10 agreement with the conservation groups gives the BLM two years after the notice of intent to complete the RMP amendment called for under the settlement and issue a new decision.
The amendment process will include opportunities for public comment.
Also, BLM is to consider all impacts on water, soil, air, climate and wildlife, including new information and circumstances since the RMP was completed in 2020.
Until a decision on the updated RMP is issued, BLM won’t issue new oil and gas leases for lands in the Uncompahgre planning area. Exceptions are carved out for leasing in documented instances of drainage of federal minerals from operations on adjacent leases. Also, leasing may be authorized to recover coal mine methane from existing or abandoned coal mines.
For now, the current RMP remains in effect.
The Uncompahgre Resource Management Plan is a guiding document for managing 675,800 acres of surface lands and 971,220 acres of federal mineral estate. It does not include lands in the Gunnison Gorge or Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area.
The RMP was updated in 2020 for the first time in about 30 years prior.
Upon its publication, several stakeholders decried it as insufficient to protect values such as the North Fork Valley and said it left close to 95% of the public lands it covered open to oil and gas leasing. The BLM, however, said that the plan balanced many competing uses.
“The communities of the North Fork Valley have worked hard to declare their independence from the boom-bust cycle of a fossil fuel-dependent economy, with the result that the valley is now known for its family farms, wineries, recreational opportunities and wildlife,” said Melissa Hornbein, a senior attorney at the Western Environmental Law Center, also in the Friday news release.
“For the bureau to willfully risk these values by adopting a 20-year plan covering millions of acres without adequately analyzing its climate impacts, and without acknowledging the disproportionate warming that has already occurred in the valley was reckless. We are happy the government has recognized the need to maintain the status quo while meaningfully considering these impacts. That was the point of this case.”
The Aug. 10 agreement dismisses the legal action with prejudice, but the parties are not precluded from challenging the new RMP amendment or EIS. The settlement contains provisions for resolving conflicts from failures to comply with its provisions, if any such allegations arise.
