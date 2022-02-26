Montrose won some love on the popular YouTube channel, The World According to Briggs.
Montrose landed in the No. 1 spot that blogger Jimmy Briggs named in his “10 Towns You can Retire on $1,658 a Month in the West.”
The figure comes from the current average monthly Social Security payment. Briggs considered towns in Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada.
The clip acknowledged housing is expensive, but did not specify whether housing costs were included in his estimated cost for Montrose — $1,643 per month — or whether the figure assumes those retiring here would have already purchased homes outright. An email seeking clarity was not returned by deadline.
What put Montrose ahead of the pack for Briggs? Outdoor opportunities galore, including Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, the Uncompahgre River “going right through town” and proximity to the mountains. “Pick a direction and go. You’re going to find the mountains and beauty everywhere,” Briggs said on the clip.
He also spotlighted Montrose Regional Airport, with flight access to the West Coast and Montrose’s attractive downtown.
