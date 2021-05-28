With spring comes new life.
That cliché rings true at the Montrose Botanic Gardens around this time each year. But in 2021, it’s especially true.
Besides the fact that most of the plants have been put in the ground, there are renovations underway completed in the next 2 1/2 weeks. And additions to about 2 1/2 acres of undeveloped parts of the garden’s property will be coming around August.
The most immediate renovations to the land include improvements to the promenade at the main entrance, according to Montrose Botanical Society President Lorraine Shide.
The west side of the promenade, she said, has a new stack wall and paver path that provides a shortcut to the west side of the garden. The Botanical Society, completely comprised of volunteers, has also put in an irrigation line and did some work on the soil, which was 25 years old.
Coming later this summer is a historical interpretive site which will be used for demonstrations. The Botanical Society, Shide said, negotiated with the city to get the remaining pieces of the Jacal Kallstrom homestead, the oldest homestead in Montrose, which dates back to the 1880s.
They plan to call that area of the gardens “Strawberry Fields” due to the fact that one of the previous owners — the Krebs family — grew strawberries there.
All the renovation work isn’t keeping people away, though, because, as Shide said, “Everything is starting to bloom, and it’s starting to look beautiful.”
Laurie and Alison Ranum were just two of several visitors at the Botanic Gardens Friday afternoon. Alison, just having finished her last day of 10th grade, wanted to go on a picnic with her mom to celebrate the end of the school year.
“Last year, during the pandemic, a couple times, she and I walked down here as something to do to get out of the house,” Laurie said, sitting next to Alison, drinking root beer and playing a card game under a covered picnic table. “About three weeks ago, she was so excited for school to be out so she asked, ‘What are we going to do on Friday,’ and she said let’s have a picnic.”
Three other visitors to the Botanic Gardens were recent college graduates from New Jersey — Neeharika Kishore, Tanya Gumber and Sri Patel — on a road trip. They planned to go to Black Canyon of the Gunnison Park later Friday but stopped by to see the gardens.
“We’ve been to Utah, and this is our third stop in Colorado. We traveled all the way out here to see national parks, and we stopped here and thought this place was really cute,” Kishore said.
And Friday was the perfect weather for the visit. Due to the construction and other restrictions, the gardens are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice. The gardens are normally open from dawn until dusk.
Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.