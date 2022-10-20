Blowback and rebuttal over Coram endorsements. Local GOP censures senator for backing Dems; Coram accuses the party of hypocrisy

The Montrose County Republican Central Committee reacted swiftly to Sen. Don Coram’s endorsement of Democratic candidates last week.
Coram, R-Montrose, came out with an endorsement that was published in the Montrose Daily Press and elsewhere, asking voters to choose Democrat Adam Frisch for the 3rd Congressional District, and Democrat Phil Weiser for Colorado Attorney General.
Weiser is the incumbent, who is challenged by Republican John Kellner. Frisch is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who Coram had himself challenged in the Republican primary. Coram lost the race by a wide margin.
“It’s an expression of severe criticism,” Montrose GOP Chairman Scott Riba said Thursday, one week after the committee censured Coram. “It doesn’t strip an elected official of office or benefits, but it let’s them know the party is lodging serious criticism of his actions.”
The Montrose County GOP supports all Republican candidates and cannot countenance a sitting Republican senator endorsing nominees’ Democratic opponents, Riba indicated.
Coram said he’s received both positive phone calls and a few bordering on death threats, which were passed along to authorities. He wasn’t bothered by the censure, but lambasted the GOP for what he sees as hypocrisy.
“They didn’t make me cry, I’ll tell you that much. … I have a little trouble with the hypocrisy of this. If it’s wrong one way, it’s wrong the other. I’m waiting for the censure of Donald Trump,” Coram said.
The former president recently called Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Colorado Joe O’Dea a “RINO,” or Republican in Name Only, after O’Dea said he would not support a 2024 presidential bid by Trump.
“Donald Trump said that O’Dea will never be supported by MAGA,” Coram said, in apparent reference to Trump’s Truth Social post “MAGA doesn’t vote for stupid people with big mouths.”
Coram said that Trump’s words were a “quasi-endorsement” of Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, who O’Dea is challenging. “What actions are going to be taken here?” Coram asked.
He also pointed to Eric Trump stating on Newsmax that his father “fundamentally changed the party … It’s no longer the Republican Party, it’s the Trump Party.” According to published reports, the younger Trump also referred to his father’s endorsements having “brought in a whole new party.”
“I would like to know their position on that,” Coram said. “That seems to be what the party is. If you’re not all in on the Donald Trump wing of the party, they don’t seem to want you.”
He also asked whether the party would take action in response to Boebert’s tweet celebrating a “strong right-wing government” being elected in Italy. Some critics took the tweet as an endorsement of new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s alleged support of fascism. In published reports, Meloni has denied fascist leanings.
Coram said that by not taking action, the GOP was engaging in hypocrisy. “Three out of four voters in Colorado are not Republicans. Is their goal to be a loud, vocal minority? That’s my question,” Coram said.
“He can address the Republican National Committee,” Riba said, in reference to Coram’s take on Trump and other issues.
Coram also said the party was in the wrong for not condemning the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot when it had condemned the violent protests that erupted when a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd in 2020.
Coram said all of the riots were wrong. “We had rioting in the streets (over Floyd) and the Republican Party was very upset with this civil unrest. I totally agree it was wrong, it was illegal, it was vandalism — and the other side was trying to call it a peaceful protest,” said Coram.
“Then we come along with Jan. 6 and the insurrection, and Republicans say that was a peaceful demonstration. Bulls---. It’s not. You can’t have it both ways. It may have had the greatest intentions in the world, but it didn’t end that way. You can’t say they meant well. No. That’s unacceptable.
“If that’s what it takes to be a Republican, which is apparently a party that no longer exists, good luck to them on their way to irrelevance.”
Riba said the Montrose GOP was acting on local issues when it censured Coram. “That (Jan. 6) is a national issue. That’s not a local issue. His support for a Democrat for attorney general and a Democrat for Congressional District 3 was a local issue, and that’s why we addressed it,” he said.
“It sounds like Sen. Coram has a lot of issues he needs to address to several different groups and he’s not communicated with the central committee for months.”
Riba said Coram last attended local meetings on Dec. 21, 2021. He skipped the county caucus and assembly process, according to Riba. Coram later petitioned onto the primary ballot for CD3.
Coram said on Thursday that caucus and assembly attendance has dropped significantly due to political extremism.
Coram also stands by his endorsement of Frisch, who has denied recent allegations that he was blackmailed over a transportation project while running for the Aspen City Council. An Aspen businessman claimed to have blackmailed Frisch with video of Frisch allegedly on his way to a romantic liaison with a woman not his wife. In a Denver Post interview, Frisch called the story “a lie, pure and simple.”
Riba in discussing the censure of Coram said the action was appropriate.
“That was his endorsement of a Democrat for Congressional District 3 and Colorado state attorney general in opposition of the Republican nominations. The party supports nominations that went through the process of going through the primary. In all instances, we support the nominees,” Riba said.
“For an elected Republican official who was the challenger of Lauren Boebert in the primary — and he lost the primary by a significant amount of votes — for that individual to come out in opposition of her in supporting her Democratic opponent, that’s the basis of it.
“It’s just not what should have happened and it was the opinion of the party it was deserving of the censure.”
Coram’s endorsement came out just before the GOP Central Committee meeting last week.
“It caught us completely by surprise. Unfortunately for him, there was a Central Committee scheduled the Thursday after the Wednesday he put support behind two Democrats and the committee voted to censure,” Riba said.
Riba said he and the party anticipate a “red wave” sweeping more Republicans into office in the upcoming November election. The party is optimistic due to public frustration with crime, inflation and other issues.
“We need to change something. We are anticipating a red wave change in office. We’re certainly supportive of all the candidates on the ballot for the Republicans,” Riba said.
The Daily Press reached out to the respective AG and CD3 campaigns.
“Sen. Coram’s support for Phil shows that he is a leader with integrity who cares more about the people of Colorado than partisan politics,” Brea Hendricks, Weiser’s campaign manager, said. “It’s a shame that Montrose GOP officials condemn independent thinking, a hallmark of the Western Slope.”
“Colorado is leading most of the United States in car thefts, bank robberies and fentanyl deaths, but that didn’t stop Corrupt Coram from also endorsing Colorado’s current top law enforcement officer, Democrat Phil Weiser,” a spokesman for Boebert said.
“Republicans understand that’s because Don Coram is really a corrupt Democrat who consistently is on the wrong side of the issues facing our state and country.”
Hendricks rejected Riba’s assertion that Weiser is soft on crime, noting other endorsements that included Weiser’s Republican predecessor, Cynthia Coffman, as well as members of law enforcement.
The other campaigns did not respond by deadline for this story.
Coram said he knew the Republican Party would be displeased with his endorsements. “Sometimes it takes tough love to get people on the right page,” he said.
“ … We are at a time in our nation where I think we are at a pivot point. I think our republic, our democracy as we know it is certainly going to be tested,” he added later.
