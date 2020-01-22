Northside Elementary and Peak Academy students, faculty and staff briefly sheltered in place Tuesday morning as a safety precaution, after police responded to the area because of loud noises.

Police responded to the school shortly after 10 a.m., at which time they discovered a transformer had blown. The school had been secured while officers checked the area and assessed the situation.

After about 10 minutes, teachers and students were soon cleared to return to class.

Tags

Load comments