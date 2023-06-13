If you drive between Montrose and Gunnison very often, you may have thought Blue Mesa Reservoir is filling up.

It’s not your imagination. As of Monday, the state’s largest body of water was 16 feet from being full to the brim. That means 685,000 acre-feet sitting in the reservoir right now, with spring runoff from a snowy winter not quite finished.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

