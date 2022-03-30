Bluecorn opened Bluecorn Cafe and Mercantile on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 to dozens of patrons in the community. The opening has been months in the making after Bluecorn, formerly Bluecorn Beeswax, purchased the building on Townsend Avenue in May 2021. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)
Patrons received their first look at the interior of Bluecorn, which opened Wednesday after months of interior and exterior renovations.
Customers took advantage of the lounge space adjacent to the cafe while others explored the retail portion.
Bluecorn, which manufactures candles that are 100 percent beeswax and relocated from Ridgway, has an on-site bakery and serves breakfast and coffee. Beer, wine and cocktails are coming soon, according to the company’s menu.
The retail portion has a variety of candle selections and other items.
“I am thrilled,” Kornbluh said during Wednesday’s opening. “I’m full of gratitude for the opportunity and level of support people have shown us.”
That support was evident Wednesday with dozens flocking to the store to get a look for themselves at the cafe and retail portion. At one point, the parking lot was so busy patrons had trouble finding a spot, Kornbluh said.
“People are genuinely excited about the space and I’m excited about the future,” he added. “It’s a true community space and I’m excited to expand offerings to live music and community candle making.”
Bluecorn employed 20 people when it purchased the building from Furniture Connection and its owner, Ed DeJulio, in May 2021. Today, it has 36 with “more coming every day,” Kornbluh said.
The store is open from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. It is closed on Tuesdays.
Kornbluh said to “stay tuned” regarding extended hours for the retail store, which could eventually be open until 6 p.m.
