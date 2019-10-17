Some musicians win awards. Then there are the very few who have awards named after them. Terry Robb – hailed as a blues guitar virtuoso and one of the finest acoustic guitarists on the international scene – is one of those guys. The Vancouver-born, Portland-based bluesman took home the Muddy Award for Best Acoustic Guitar so many times that the Cascade Blues Association finally broke down and attached his name to the trophy permanently according to provided information.
Terry Robb is a world acclaimed guitar legend, and he is coming to play Healthy Rhythms this Sunday. Robb said “I started playing guitar when I was eight years old. I had an uncle who worked with Lawrence Welk who gave me my first guitar.”
“I was lucky to be born with a gift to play music, it’s my calling to play. I played bands in junior high and high school and then played with Rambling Raymond Rex who grew up with Frank Zappa, I learned from the rambling blues guys.”
“The blues were getting rediscovered when I was a kid, with bands like Cream and Jimi Hendrix. I got to hear the old blues stuff, with contemporary people doing it.”
Robb is on tour throughout Colorado this week and says it has been a beautiful time to visit Colorado, his first time in the state. His wife is his manager so going on tours and traveling to all the live shows is not a huge transition from home life. “There’s no readjusting when you get back, it’s always kinda like you are at home.” When they are on tour they try to take some time to also take in the local sights.
He will be doing a solo blues guitar performance and will have copies of his latest release “Confessin my dues” on sale. He has produced 15 solo albums and is looking forward to an awesome show on Sunday.
Healthy Rhythm is located at 68 S. Grand Ave. in Montrose. The concert is at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 20 and tickets are $15-$20 in advance, or $17-$22 at the door.
Leslie Brown is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
