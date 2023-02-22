Montrose County commissioners are weighing a developer’s assertion that there is no legal basis for denying his gravel permit against a groundswell of public opposition.
Wednesday, several experts working with Matt Miles in his bid for special use permit to expand operations for the Farm Source Pit, near Maple Grove and 58.75 roads, detailed their position. The application complies with land use code; robust conditions are in place; anecdotes are not evidence and their studies do not support the adverse impacts feared by opponents.
Those opponents turned out in force, many referencing a petition signed by 1,307 people urging denial.
Speaker after speaker reiterated previous concerns over soil and slope stability, traffic, air quality, dust, water and safety. At one point, when Miles’ real estate expert said his study demonstrated property values don’t diminish within a certain radius of other gravel pits, several attendees laughed. More than one person also asked why the interests of a few should outweigh the wellbeing of the many.
The county commissioners, who are also faced with planning staff’s recommendation for approval, but the Montrose County Planning Commission’s recommendation for denial, ultimately continued the matter until March 6.
Miles’ team makes his case
The proposed operations — for pit mining, as well as portable, temporary asphalt and concrete batching operations — “is totally compliant with the gravel pit use standard,” Miles said, introducing his team of experts, each one respected in his or her given field, with years of experience working with local governments. They have worked closely with planning staff to address concerns about the project at hand, he said.
Miles seeks the special use permit in order to expand a smaller pit below Franklin Mesa. If approved, the pit could expand from 10 acres to 118 on a total of 130 acres, which would be mined out in about a dozen phases. The permit life would be 60 years and an estimated 250,000 tons of gravel could be produced in 2024, increasing by about 5% a year.
Land would be reclaimed as each section is mined out, which Miles said would ultimately add acreage to agriculture, rather than take land out of production.
“The proposed mined area, once reclaimed, will cover an additional 30 acres with productive farm ground, beyond what is there now,” said Miles. “We will only mine 10 acres at a time, with approximately 25 acres disturbed, total. The un-mined area will be farmed. The reclaimed area will be farmed.”
Miles also said he and his team have no objection to the 31 special conditions Montrose County Planning and Development staff attached to the proposed permit.
Despite that, the Montrose County Planning Commission on Jan. 26 forwarded a recommendation of denial to the elected county commissioners.
Zane Luttrell of Rocky Mountain Aggregates, which would operate the expanded pit, said his operation has a seven-year history of operating another once-controversial pit, on Moonlight Mesa, with no violations. Luttrell also said the industry is heavily regulated and — in response to planning commission member Dennis Murphy’s personal anecdote Jan. 26 about traffic risks on the proposed haul route — that his drivers have to adhere to traffic and safety standards in order to maintain their commercial driver’s licenses.
In the last 20 years, the planning staff found three complaints against all pits operating in the county, with violations found on two of the complaints, Luttrell added.
On the whole, the industry is constantly looking for quality aggregate reserves, Luttrell said. Everyone uses aggregate, he said, noting that anyone who drove to Wednesday’s meeting drove on a road.
No one talks about getting rid of roads; instead, “we’re constantly building our infrastructure,” Luttrell said. “It’s a responsible action to have aggregate reserves for the future, not just today.”
Luttrell said all legal and land use requirements have been met or exceeded: “We’re not asking for any favors.”
Attorney Shelly Dackonish told commissioners they are bound by legal constraints.
“The question is not whether a gravel pit is needed. There isn’t anything in the land use code that authorizes a determination of need for a particular industry or business in granting or denying a special use permit,” she said.
Several opponents expressed views indicating that commissioners can deny based on public health and safety concerns.
Dackonish, however, said the question before commissioners boils down to whether the proposed permit, with the proposed conditions, meets the standards and criteria of the land use code. Commissioners must assume the mitigating conditions will be met and not base their decision on “hypothetical concerns” that they might not be, she also said.
To deny: “You must find, based on competent evidence in the record, that there is a negative off-site impact that is not addressed by the application.”
If such impact is found, based on legally competent evidence, then the solution should be to add a condition to address it, not outright denial, Dackonish argued.
“Your decision in all regards has to be supported by competent evidence. … things like speculation or supposition, or worry, or general statements of concern, aren’t really competent evidence on the issues. Likewise, anecdotes and stories. The same goes for conclusions by non-experts in the fields where expertise is required,” she said.
Those include traffic engineering, soils, geologic or hydrologic conditions and property values, Dackonish said. Miles has provided experts who have found the application meets or exceeds requirements in those respects, she added.
Trading points and counterpoints
Speakers pushed back on Dackonish’s assertion that opponents lack subject matter expertise. Mike Henderson, a geotechnical engineer and professor with 40 years of experience in the mining business, said normal quarries are not in a landslide area like the proposed pit expansion.
He said when all materials on the slope are the same, stability holds, but when there are different types, that changes. The pit area contains Mancos shale, which is weaker than the soils above it; when it is dry, slopes will stay in place, but if wet, they are prone to fail, Henderson said.
Mona Klass noted that, due to a legal agreement with a single property owner, the gravel truck pattern shifted from 90% coming in front of her home to 100%.
“I want to know specifically how this gravel pit would benefit all of Montrose County,” Klass said.
Another property owner and local attorney John Brooks called the proposed haul route on 58.75 Road “unconscionable,” and one based on the restrictive covenant between the pit property’s seller and the single landowner. Brooks contended there is no evidence on the record that the haul route is based on planning criteria.
“I don’t think there’s any way to mitigate this,” he said.
Members of Miles’ team of experts earlier discussed soil stability findings that indicated increased slope stability, as well as discussed pit mining operations, the number of truck trips per day, traffic history on the road that would be used for haulage access, and real estate values.
Many points met a counterpoint when it was time for public comment. When property owner Connie Williams asked for a response from those who have encountered significant livestock on 58.75, Maple Grove and other nearby roads the gravel truck would use, several hands in the room shot up.
“Rest assured, the denial of this permit is justified,” Williams said, after detailing the amount of information on the record from experts — not, she stressed, anecdotes.
Permit consultant Mike Ripp, in earlier addressing water available for dust mitigation said it would be trucked in or used out of the existing Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association shares that are tied to the property itself. Ripp said a total of 38 acre-feet of water per year would come from those shares — less water than is used to irrigate a crop such as alfalfa. “The plan to use that water is acceptable to them (UVWUA),” Ripp said.
“We have met or exceeded all of the recommendations of staff,” attorney Jim Plumhoff said. He clarified his comments made to the planning commission concerning the water: the land has 70 shares of UVWUA water, which are affixed to the land. Plumhoff further explained that “M and I” water does not mean “mining and industrial,” but municipal and industrial. Converting the shares to municipal and industrial is a conversation that began with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation at the agency’s request, he said. “It has nothing to do with the applicant here today.”
The swap would entail perhaps five shares of the water, Plumhoff said. “The Bureau of Reclamation wants this because all the pits in the county are currently using ag water for dust mitigation. The Bureau of Reclamation as requested that we go through this process, which is currently happening.”
Opponents took issue with water, too. Klass said Plumhoff on Jan. 26 said he worked for both the applicant and the water users, which struck her as a conflict.
Brooks said the applicant hasn’t provided evidence of a minimum guarantee of water supply appropriate for the project. He also said BuRec has authorized the water for domestic and ag uses, but not for M and I.
“Will it be? I have no idea. But that demonstrates to me that, right now, they don’t have water for this application. You have the right to deny that under the zoning resolution and application requirements of the site plan,” Brooks said.
Eagle Heights subdivision HOA President Bob Steckert said approving pit operations near a development well known for soil instability would be “ injurious.”
The instability there was even confirmed in a 2006 study conducted by one of the very experts who spoke on Miles’ behalf concerning slope stability, Steckert said.
“We’ve taken exceptional measures to protect against natural risks and should not be allowed to be jeopardized by a 118-acre, 60-year pit that will destabilize hillsides and slopes,” he said, adding that, by having approved Eagle Heights, the county agreed to protect it.
Not everyone in the audience Wednesday disfavored the pit.
Tom Peterson, executive director of the Colorado Asphalt Pavement Association, said there are about 65 asphalt plants in use in the state; all are located near a school, a home, a subdivision, a waterway, etc.
“As an industry, it’s one thing to meet requirements; it’s another to be regarded as a good neighbor and then to excel to be considered environmental excellence,” Peterson said.
Over the past 40 years, asphalt production in the U.S. has increased by more than 250%, while at the same time, emissions have dropped by 97% “to the point that we have been delisted by the U.S. EPA from the list of major polluters,” Peterson added.
“The biggest misconception of an asphalt plant is, what is that coming from the stack. It’s steam from the drying of aggregates, not volatile emissions.”
The industry also is heavily regulated, he said.
David Seymour, who is a member of the planning commission, but who recused himself from the body when it discussed the pit and did not vote or stay for the discussions, spoke as a private citizen.
“Is there any discussion about the benefits of aggregate or asphalt? The roads we drive on, the floor we’re standing on this evening, is there any discussion about that? Where is that coming from?” Seymour asked.
Although there are many pits in Montrose County, several are built out and supply is dwindling, he added, asking whether the planning commission had actually studied gravel availability.