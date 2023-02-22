Montrose County commissioners are weighing a developer’s assertion that there is no legal basis for denying his gravel permit against a groundswell of public opposition.

Wednesday, several experts working with Matt Miles in his bid for special use permit to expand operations for the Farm Source Pit, near Maple Grove and 58.75 roads, detailed their position. The application complies with land use code; robust conditions are in place; anecdotes are not evidence and their studies do not support the adverse impacts feared by opponents.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

