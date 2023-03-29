Matt Miles, owner of property where the proposed Farm Source Gravel Pit expansion would take place, address the Montrose County commissioners Wednesday, Feb. 22, during the body's first hearing on his application. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Residents celebrated Monday, March 27 after county commissioners voted to deny developer Matt Miles’ application for a special use permit to expand gravel operations for the Farm Source Pit near Maple Grove and 58.75 roads. The unanimous decision comes on the heels of two other meetings at which commissioners were unable to make a decision before time ran out.
Tempers ran high at Monday's meeting, which filled much of the Montrose Event Center, as Miles and members of his team raised their voices at times while the audience audibly clapped, laughed and groaned at their various statements. Commission Chair Sue Hansen tried multiple times to calm the crowd over roughly two and half hours.
“We are having the value of our property and the ability for us to use our property as we would like within the confines of the rules fettered by hypotheticals,” Miles said at one point.
“Matt Miles has done a lot for this county, nobody’s going to sit here and say different,” said county resident Scott Flores during public comment. “But how come my value of my property has gotta go down while he lines his pockets?”
Miles sought a special use permit to expand a smaller pit below Franklin Mesa. If approved, the pit would have been expanded from 10 to 118 acres on a total of 130 acres, to be mined out in about a dozen phases over the course of up to 60 years.
At the meeting, commissioners examined new documents submitted by the applicant and questioned Miles and his team of experts before opening the floor to public comment. About a dozen residents spoke, with none in favor of the proposed pit expansion.
Discussion centered around familiar topics including water, traffic impacts, slope stability and property values near gravel pits.
Commissioners called upon engineer Daniel Lambert to discuss slope stability, a common concern among homeowners in the Eagle Heights subdivision, some of whom live just hundreds of feet from proposed operations.
Hansen said in previous meetings Lambert discussed theoretical situations, but said she needed more data and proof.
Lambert brought the discussion back to physics, and said “I’m not going to speak on anything other than the theoretical.” He explained there are driving and resisting forces on a slope and, in theory, removing a driving force — in this case weight — from the top of the slope increases stability.
He added residents should feel safe in their homes, and contended that the gravel pit has been the subject of a “fear campaign.”
“When all these homeowners purchased their homes, the slopes were there, were they not?” he said. “Five years ago, were these homeowners afraid that these slopes were going to slide down and their houses were going to end up in the river? No.”
He continued to ask if there was fear four, three, two or even one year ago.
“And now, rampant fear, right?” he said, raising his voice. “Why? Because, wait, they proposed to move weights from the top of the slope, that would remove a driving force.”
Rash asked Lambert if he could guarantee there would be no slope failure, and he said he couldn’ — but he also couldn’t guarantee an asteroid would never strike the earth.
Miles said he recognized some issues were due to the proximity of the proposed mining operation to the subdivision and asked commissioners if the problem would be solved if he committed to not mining within 1,000 feet of the homes
“I don’t know that it would, sir,” Rash responded. Commissioners and members of the public pointed out there are other homes near the pit that aren’t part of Eagle Heights.
Miles said expanding the gravel pit is “progress,” and growth isn’t always “tasteful.” “There’s a big picture here,” he said, noting the gravel pit could provide an economic benefit to the community and “keep prices down.”
He went on to discuss the free market and cite a 2022 Region 10 study that predicted Montrose County needs more than 2,600 new workforce housing units by 2032.
“I’m the guy that provides those units,” he said. “I’m the guy that provides affordable housing. You find one person within 100 miles of here that’s provided 25% of the affordable housing I’ve provided, I’ll eat my hat.”
Miles’ company, Leadership Circle, is behind multiple residential developments in the county including the manufactured home communities Cimarron Creek and Cedar View.
But during public comment, which originally closed in February but was reopened for some topics at this meeting, residents still had concerns
The discussion was limited to new documents addressing water, slope stability and pictures the applicant submitted of the company’s Reynolds Pit in Delta, which Manager Zane Luttrell said in an email to county officials has a similar mining plan to the proposed pit and has neighbors building houses on one property line.
“The comments and photos of an operation in Delta with completely different conditions and circumstances, I don’t believe are comparable,” said John Cossick.
Residents near the proposed pit, he said, invested their life’s savings in their homes and trusted the county to preserve the area’s agricultural heritage in accordance with the county’s master plan.
Commissioner Roger Rash ultimately motioned to deny the permit, and said the proposed operation could be detrimental to public health, safety and welfare or injurious to property. Then Commissioner Keith Caddy asked for the motion to be amended to include that on and off-site impacts of the proposed project have not been satisfactorily mitigated, before all three commissioners approved the final motion.
