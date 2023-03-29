BOCC continues gravel pit decision

Matt Miles, owner of property where the proposed Farm Source Gravel Pit expansion would take place, address the Montrose County commissioners Wednesday, Feb. 22, during the body's first hearing on his application. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

Residents celebrated Monday, March 27 after county commissioners voted to deny developer Matt Miles’ application for a special use permit to expand gravel operations for the Farm Source Pit near Maple Grove and 58.75 roads. The unanimous decision comes on the heels of two other meetings at which commissioners were unable to make a decision before time ran out.

Tempers ran high at Monday's meeting, which filled much of the Montrose Event Center, as Miles and members of his team raised their voices at times while the audience audibly clapped, laughed and groaned at their various statements. Commission Chair Sue Hansen tried multiple times to calm the crowd over roughly two and half hours.



