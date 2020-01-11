The Montrose County Board of County Commissioners undertook annual reorganization at a special meeting Tuesday.
Commissioner Keith Caddy was named board chairman. Commissioner Roger Rash is vice-chairman. Commissioner Sue Hansen, chairwoman last year, is a regular board member.
She thanked Rash and Caddy for their confidence in selecting her as chair in 2019. “I’ve enjoyed it. It’s been an honor for me to be able to represent this body,” Hansen said, going on to nominate Caddy, whom Rash seconded to head the board.
As well, the county officially appointed department heads to their jobs for the year and selected representatives to various community and appointed boards.
County Treasurer Rosemary Murphy presented an official resolution for deposit of funds by the treasurer, and for the designation of approved financial institutions for such deposits, which commissioners then approved.
The special meeting began with an invitation for public comment for matters not on the agenda.
Tom Mathis, who said he hopes to move to Montrose, read a letter raising concerns about the county’s inspection process for footings and foundations and adherence to the International Residential Code. He asked for a moratorium on building inspections until “a reliable inspection enforcement policy is established.” Mathis furnished an 11-page letter of his concerns, including the county’s Aug. 7, 2019 resolution he said was out of compliance.
Commissioners do not take action on items that are not on an agenda. Topics raised may be put on forthcoming agendas.
