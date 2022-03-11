Colorado Mesa University’s football program and its recruiting search started later than usual with the need to hire a new head coach, but the timing worked out fittingly for Montrose High School linebacker Bode Greiner. He signed his national letter of intent on Thursday to become a Maverick.
“I thought I had a pretty successful senior season,” Greiner said before he put pen to paper. “It’s allowed me to continue my football career, which is something I’ve always dreamed about doing.”
Greiner, who’s been working toward a collegiate opportunity since middle school and is coming off a 4A Southern 1 Defensive Player of the Year honor and first-team league selection, was surrounded by friends, family, coaches and teammates inside the MHS library on Thursday.
He’s the latest MHS athlete to sign a NLI — Josie Coulter and Luke Hutto signed theirs in November and Greiner’s teammate, lineman Ashden Oberg, signed with Division I-Weber State in February.
Like Oberg, Greiner sent out his game film to schools. Western Colorado University, Fort Lewis College and a handful of NAIA schools in Nebraska and Kansas expressed interest in the senior. It’s not hard to see why — Greiner led the 4A Southern 1 league in tackles with 153, which is the most by a MHS defensive player during head coach Brett Merten’s tenure.
He was also a 4A second-team all-state selection with his 153 tackles ranking second among all 4A players. His 69 solo tackles were third most in 4A and he added 13 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
“He’s the type of kid that doesn’t come around every year,” Mertens said. “The production he’s had the past three years, it’s hard to replace that type of production. But we’re excited for him. He’s such a nice kid and was a good teammate, leader and captain. He’s a big reason we had the success we did.”
Greiner helped captain a defensive group that allowed just 14.8 points per game in 2021. He often stood out, too, flying out of nowhere to collect key tackles. His punishing, pad-popping style of play echoed throughout the locker room.
“The thing that I’m going to remember the most is the big hits he delivered on the field,” Mertens said. “Most of the time, when there was a big, physical collison, he was responsible for it. It set a nice presence for our defense when you have a kid who’s that physical and likes to hit that much.”
Greiner’s approach at linebacker should complement CMU’s defense, which allowed 15.6 points per game last season during an 8-2 campaign.
Under new head coach Miles Kochevar, who spent last season as defensive coordinator for Colorado State University-Pueblo, which ranked fourth in scoring defense, Greiner could find a fit natural — Montrose’s defensive scheme is similar to the one CMU is expected to run next season.
Greiner met Kochevar during an official visit last week.
“He’s very straightforward, which I like,” Greiner said of Kochevar. “His energy is something I can really connect with and he’s all about working hard, which is something I enjoy doing.”
The two talked football and Greiner was joined by current Mavericks, which allowed him to ask more questions about the program and campus.
At the end of the trip, Greiner verbally committed.
“I like how CMU is a bigger school,” Greiner said. “There’s more exploring for me to do and CMU has a really good facility that I’m very interested in working out in.”
Greiner joins Oberg as the latest MHS athletes to play college football, which Mertens is proud of. He believes the coaching staff’s approach and philosophy, which focuses on the kids’ success no matter the post-high school pursuit, has helped create a culture where players can receive the opportunities Greiner and Oberg are about to embark on.
“I just want them to be productive citizens and go do something they’re passionate about,” Mertens said. “Whatever the kids want to do, we just want to support and help them achieve those things and we’re proud of them for pursuing their dreams.”
