Body cams on the way for police

Although it will be a few months before the new technology is up and rolling, the Montrose Police Department’s newly approved body cameras are expected to benefit officers and citizens, the chief said.
Montrose City Council last week approved the purchase of Axon in-car cameras and body-worn cameras. The department now has older in-vehicle cameras with a body-worn microphone.
“I think that they’ll be an excellent addition to our patrol division,” Police Chief Blaine Hall said March 5.
“We already have an in-car system, although the system we would be looking to purchase also has an in-car system that works with the body-worn camera. We would be purchasing the full package.”
An update is vital, as the department switches to the intelligence led policing model, or ILP, Hall told Montrose City Council in a Feb. 18 purchase recommendation.
Further, the current system is no longer adequate and the department will soon run out of evidence server storage, which would cost $120,000 to update. The present system also requires hours of labor-intensive maintenance and the department has to process video evidence for the District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Public Defender, another time-consuming task, since the footage or audio has to be burned onto disks.
The purchase recommendation also notes “multiple issues” with microphone malfunctions and battery degradation. The latter requires officers to keep their vehicles running so that the battery doesn’t peter out on startup as they upload video evidence.
“It’s getting a little bit antiquated,” Montrose Police Cmdr. Tim Cox told city council March 3, in presenting the request with Cmdr. Matt Smith.
Currently, an officer wears a body mic that does not have a camera attached. The in-car camera can record what is in front of the vehicle.
“As soon as we leave the patrol car and move to go into a house to speak with an individual, we’re not catching all of that,” Cox said, adding the system doesn’t always activate properly.
“So we’re not able to be transparent when it comes to prosecutions. Also, this (good recordings) protects us from civil liability.”
As the department transitions to the ILP model, there will be more contacts and more involved situations requiring a lot of video and audio time, he said, so an additional server and backup server are needed just for 2020’s current system.
Part of the purchase order request is for Axon’s unlimited cloud storage. Axon will also replace broken equipment, and the system is considered much better for meeting the judicial system’s needs in a more efficient way.
“Overall, body-worn cameras will provide the benefit of on-scene video coverage of an incident from multiple officer viewpoints where a vehicle camera is limited to the direction the car is facing,” the purchase request says.
The in-car system through Axon allows gunshot detection, remote live video and has GPS features, Cox said, and because it is cloud-based storage, that will eliminate the need for physical servers. The system also integrates with the police CAD system.
The Axon technology is also capable of obscuring license plates and faces (such as those of minors) when needed, and it updates that kind of scrubbing throughout the video.
The purchase request notes the possibility that laws could be passed mandating body-worn cameras, but not necessarily provide the funding for them. If that happens, the cost of Axon’s products are expected to soar.
Compared with keeping the current system and only buying Axon body cameras, overall, switching will save more than $81,000 over five years — primarily because the department will no longer need to buy physical storage for video evidence.
Keeping the current system, adding body cameras, plus server storage expenses, would cost $760,875 between now and the end of 2024, the purchase request indicates.
The cost of replacing the system with the full in-car and body-worn camera system (40 units and 45 body cameras) would be $679,310 over the same period, per the document.
Money budgeted for in-car camera equipment for the nine new vehicles coming online this year would allow $77,400 to be applied to buying the Axon system. The MPD therefore asked for an additional $58,462 from the recently approved public safety fund to buy the Axon system for this year, totaling $135,862. The cost per year, for 40 vehicles and 45 body cameras, is expected to be $135,862 through 2024.
“I get the impression this will really facilitate prosecutions,” City Councilor Roy Anderson said March 3.
“I know in the past it’s been a problem that you take somebody off the street and they’re back on it in a short time. This is going to address that and hopefully keep these people where they belong and help the prosecutors do their jobs.”
As such, the new camera systems have value to the judicial system, as well as community safety, he said.
Mayor Pro-Tem Barbara Bynum said she likes how the Axon system will integrate with the new police facility to be built, after a November vote increased city sales tax to fund public safety under Measure 2A. For Councilor Judy Ann Files, the cloud storage capability was a big advantage.
City Manager Bill Bell said in response to Mayor Dave Bowman’s questions that Measure 2A gives the police department the flexibility as it shifts to ILP. The budget for 2020 allows for that switch this year.
Bowman thanked the community for the 0.58 percent sales tax boost that establishes the public safety fund.
“This doesn’t just benefit the police department. It benefits the citizens. It sort of puts everything on a level playing field,” the mayor said, while Councilor Doug Glaspell said the Axon system can help counter civilian-shot video of police work that may be deceptively edited.
Body cameras protect officers and the public alike, Hall said March 5.
“I think we have a very good department, but we can always do better. Body cameras, honestly, make a better police officer and it’s great to be able to show in-car and body cam footage to citizens who don’t feel like they were treated properly,” he said.
“The technology is there at this point that the benefits far outweigh the negatives,” Hall also said.
“Overall, I think it’s a system that will just help protect our officers and enhance our court cases and then make it easier to share video with both the District Attorney’s Office and the defense bar, and meet our discovery requirements. As we move forward, we are going to assess our policy and make sure it is applicable toward body-worn cameras.”
Hall said department members will be meeting with prosecutors and defense attorneys to make sure they understand how the Axon system operates and how they can access video for cases. There will also be internal training for officers.
Rollout could be within the next four months or so, as the equipment is received and installed, and departmental policies and training are aligned.
“There’s a lot of things we still have to do, but it’s really positive our city council supported us this way and that our city management also supported us,” Hall said.
