A full house is expected for the Jan. 3, 2023 sentencing of a former Montrose mortician and her mother, who were convicted by guilty pleas of mail fraud in a scheme involving human remains.

In fact, the U.S. District Court building in Grand Junction will be swollen to capacity by victims alone, a new court filing says.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

