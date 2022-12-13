A full house is expected for the Jan. 3, 2023 sentencing of a former Montrose mortician and her mother, who were convicted by guilty pleas of mail fraud in a scheme involving human remains.
In fact, the U.S. District Court building in Grand Junction will be swollen to capacity by victims alone, a new court filing says.
Megan Hess and Shirley Koch, who worked as part of Hess’ now closed Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors, face up to 20 years each in the scheme, which drew headlines around the world after a Reuters series concerning “body brokering” was published in early 2018.
Hess reportedly sold bodies through her associated business, Donor Services Inc., which was billed as non-transplant tissue supply for research purposes.
However, the allegations that soon surfaced pointed to the harvesting of human remains without the consent of their next of kin, many of whom did not consent to donations. Sunset Mesa closed promptly after the FBI served warrants there in February 2018; Hess later surrendered her mortuary and crematory registrations with the state.
The scheme as laid forth by the federal government in 2020 indictments entailed Hess procuring human remains through discounted cremation services and then harvesting bodies, in whole or in part, and selling them on the non-transplant market.
The government said the women acted without the consent of survivors, or in some cases, only consent for a partial donation, and that Sunset Mesa returned substances represented as cremains to people whose loved ones had actually been sold.
Victimized family members and other survivors potentially number in the hundreds and span the Western Slope.
According to a case status report the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed Dec. 6, the Grand Junction courtroom holds a maximum of 50, including the seats in the jury box.
About 50 people have notified the USAO of their intention to attend the hearings in person and six were placed on a “waitlist” based on the USAO’s communication with courtroom personnel.
Judy Cressler is one of the victims who secured a seat for the hearing.
Her family used Sunset Mesa to make arrangements for father, Harold, who died in 2016. But instead of being donated for research and then being returned for cremation, Sunset Mesa reportedly sold his body and the FBI determined it was in Saudi Arabia.
“I’m asking for 20 years for each defendant and I’m hoping that’s what they get. It just helps to have a voice when I didn’t have a voice for so long, it seems like,” Cressler said Monday, Dec. 12.
Not only space, but time is being considered, per the filing. Of those who want to be present, at least 23 people have notified the USAO that they wish to speak at sentencing in person, and one wishes to speak by phone.
Further, objections to presentence investigation reports, if any, will likely mean the government presents testimony to support its sentencing argument.
The testimony and statements may prolong the hearings.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Neff said that, “to the extent” that the court might set Hess and Koch’s sentencing hearings on different dates and times, he would like to notify victims, several of whom have already made travel arrangements.
This part of the filing does not mean the court necessarily plans to set the hearings on different dates or times, but simply indicates if that occurs, the government needs to be able to notify the victims in due time.
Hess and her attorneys filed two recent motions to delay sentencing, but both were denied. Koch had not filed to continue her sentencing date, according to the most recently available court records.
Cressler said she appreciated seeing U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello deny the recent continuance motions. “I appreciate she saw what all us victims have been through and that we shouldn’t have to keep waiting.”
In addition to criminal proceedings, the Sunset Mesa case spawned several civil suits, at least three of which were multi-party. Two are ongoing; others ended in default judgments against Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation that, between them, total in the millions.
The case also propelled changes to state laws that regulate funeral homes, non-transplant tissue banks and the penalty range for abuse of a corpse.
