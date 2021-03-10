Boebert bill pushes for return of captured ship

It is time for the USS Pueblo to come home, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert said, in introducing a bill to make the return of the captured ship a priority in future discussions with North Korea.
“For 53 years, North Korea has unlawfully held the USS Pueblo captive, displaying it as a war trophy in the capital city of Pyongyang,” Boebert, R-Silt, said in a press release announcing the bill.
“Named for Pueblo, Colorado, bringing home the ship is a personal priority, as well as an important national effort to honor fallen Petty Officer Duane Hodges and display American resolve.”
The Pueblo was captured in violation of international maritime law on Jan. 23, 1968, while on a mission in international waters off North Korea’s coast.
The seizure resulted in Hodge’s death and the imprisonment, for nearly a year, of 82 American soldiers.
Boebert’s legislation aims to facilitate the return of the ship to the United States; restates the USS Pueblo is the property of the United States Navy and that the attack on it, murder of Hodges and inhumane captivity of American sailors violated international law.
The bill calls on President Joe Biden and the Secretary of State to make the ship’s return essential in future discussions with North Korea.
