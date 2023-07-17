230718-news-boebert defense bill

U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, U.S. Army Gen. James Dickinson, commander of U.S. Space Command, welcome Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III as he arrives at Peterson Space Force Base, May 24, 2022. Austin visited the U.S. Air Force Academy to deliver the keynote address at the graduation ceremony on May 25, 2022. (Paul Honnick/U.S. Space Force)

 

Six of Colorado’s eight representatives in the U.S. House voted against the annual defense authorization bill that far-right Republicans loaded with policies restricting access to abortion and gender-affirming health care. 

The National Defense Authorization Act is typically a bipartisan project in Congress and is necessary to keep the military running. But amendments added by several Republicans, including Rep. Lauren Boebert of Silt, have led to another culture-war conflict in Congress as Democrats argued the bill’s focus on social issues weakens its military substance and threatens the bill’s viability. 



