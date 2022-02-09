Lauren Boebert continues to raise more money than other candidates for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, according to reports from the Federal Elections Commission released earlier this month.
Boebert raised over $800,000 in the last three months of 2021, bringing the total amount of funds raised so far to $3.58 million.
The incumbent has raised more than all of the other challengers combined, which is including the nearly $2 million that Democratic State Sen. Kerry Donovan raised before she dropped out of the race in November 2021. Donovan’s home near Vail was drawn out of the boundaries during the redistricting process, which was finalized in the fall.
State Sen. Don Coram, a Republican from Montrose, did not officially enter the race until after the reporting period ended, so no data on his campaign is currently available. Reports for the first three months of the year are due on the last day of March.
Marina Zimmerman of Durango, the other Republican challenging Boebert, has raised nearly $43,000 and spent nearly $28,000.
In addition to the two Republicans challenging Boebert in the primary this June, 10 Democrats and one independent round out the field. Among Democrats, Pueblo community leader Sol Sandoval is leading fundraising efforts, with more than half a million dollars raised.
While Sandoval ended the year with $56,610 on hand, Boebert had more than $2 million in unspent campaign contributions.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone