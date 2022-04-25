Don Coram’s campaign raised over $89,000 in the first three months of this year, according to the first campaign finance reports available since he announced his candidacy in early January.
The incumbent in the Republican seat for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, Lauren Boebert, brought in nearly 10 times more than Coram’s campaign in the same period of time, bringing her total contributions to nearly $4 million since January of last year.
The majority of Boebert’s itemized contributions — donations of $200 or more needed to list the contributor — came from people living out of state, while just seven out of Coram’s 98 listed donors live outside of Colorado.
Coram’s campaign spent just over $34,000 in the first quarter of 2022. Just under half of the expenditures went towards gathering petitions, with the rest of the spending going towards paying Coram’s campaign manager, printing, other consulting and credit card processing feeds.
Boebert’s campaign spent over $700,000 in the same time period, including $471,000 on media production and $42,546 on travel fees — nearly $16,000 was spent on travel fees in Florida.
Coram’s campaign manager J. D. Key said that more donations are expected now after Coram qualified for the ballot on April 12.
“Here's the reality: we are never going to be able to match (Boebert) dollar for dollar because we're not going to do the ridiculous things that she does to get attention — but that's part of the problem. What we are going to do is make the case that out of touch extremist politicians have no place in Congress,” Key said.
Coram qualified for the primary ballot by submitting signatures instead of going through the assembly process.
A pending lawsuit in Denver District Court is challenging the statement of sufficiency issued by the Secretary of State’s office. The first hearing is set for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
Coram is the only other Republican who qualified for the primary ballot. Political newcomer Marina Zimmerman announced she was dropping out of the primary race on Twitter on April 11.
The next quarterly reports will be available after the Republican primary on June 28, 2022.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone