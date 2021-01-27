Boebert notches committee placements; joins bipartisan push for Space Force

United States Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Rifle, has received committee assignments to the Natural Resources and Budget committees.
The House Committee on Natural Resources considers policy and issues related to energy production, minerals, power, public lands, national parks, water, wildlife, sportsmen and Native Americans.
“With over half of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District containing federal land, I’ll have a unique opportunity to be a strong voice for my constituents on important issues impacting their livelihoods,” Boebert said in a press release announcing her committee assignments.
“I’ll pursue policies that increase access and ensure multiple-use for sportsmen and other public land enthusiasts, allow for responsible energy production while protecting the environment, reduce our dependency on rare earths and critical minerals from China, empower tribes, increase storage and protect precious water supplies, and promote job creation while removing unnecessary regulations and red tape.”
She pledged to fight for priorities that reflect the values of the 3rd Congressional District, as part of the House Committee on the Budget, as well as to address federal debt.
“America is nearly $28 trillion in debt. It is far past time that Congress gets it fiscal house in order, prioritize the values of the American people, and put an end to Washington’s wasteful federal spending,” Boebert said.
“As a mother of four and a small business owner, I know it takes discipline and tough choices to balance a budget. We can no longer afford to spend and borrow away our children’s future. I thank the Steering Committee and Ranking Members Bruce Westerman and Jason Smith for their trust. I look forward to getting to work and what we will accomplish for the people of Colorado’s 3rd District.”
Boebert has also added her voice to those of Colorado leaders who are pushing for Space Command to be kept in Colorado Springs.
Earlier this month, it was announced U.S. Space Command headquarters would move to Alabama. On Tuesday, Boebert joined the rest of the Colorado delegation in sending a letter to President Joe Biden requesting a full investigation into the decision to move Space Command.
The letter says national security should be the most important consideration in the decision and that moving the HQ will “undermine our national security mission and our superiority in space.” Colorado is uniquely suited to host Space Command, because of its military and space assets, including the National Space Defense Center at Schriever Air Force Base, Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station and satellite communication capabilities at Peterson Air Force Base, all located in the Colorado Springs area.
The letter also takes issue with “lack of transparency” in the selection process and contends the decision under the previous presidential administration also lacked sufficient data.
In addition to Boebert, U.S. Reps. for Colorado Diana DeGette, Jason Crow, Ken Buck, Ed Permutter, Joe Neguse and Doug Lamborn signed the letter, as did U.S. Sens. for Colorado, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper.
