The eyes of the nation are on Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, where an unexpectedly tight race had no clear winner as of Thursday afternoon — and, with an eight-day curing process, as well as a mandatory recount potentially in play, the final result could take weeks.

Even Montrose County, which incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert decisively carried, is being hit with calls from national media who are trying to predict whether challenger Adam Frisch will pull off a surprise upset and flip the seat blue.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

