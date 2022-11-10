The eyes of the nation are on Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, where an unexpectedly tight race had no clear winner as of Thursday afternoon — and, with an eight-day curing process, as well as a mandatory recount potentially in play, the final result could take weeks.
Even Montrose County, which incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert decisively carried, is being hit with calls from national media who are trying to predict whether challenger Adam Frisch will pull off a surprise upset and flip the seat blue.
“It looks like it’s going to have a mandatory recount because it’s so tight,” Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes said on Thursday, as her staff wound down an exhausting week of election and post-election tasks. “Things will go up and down, but as of next Thursday, when everyone uploads their final results, we’ll know if we have to conduct a recount on that (race) or not.”
There is an eight-day period in which voters can “cure” ballots and for overseas and military members’ ballots to arrive. The cut-off is 11:59 p.m. Nov. 16. Guynes said that on Nov. 17, county clerks will count those ballots and upload results.
As of Thursday at 4:45 p.m., Boebert had pulled ahead by 1,229 votes of the 319,365 cast, per the Secretary of State’s data.
Statute mandates a recount when — after the original vote count is certified — the difference between the highest number of votes cast in an election contest and the next highest number of votes in the same contest is less than or equal to 0.5%. Such a recount would have to be ordered within 25 days.
The candidates could also request and pay for a recount.
She also expects to have to pull more ballots for the required post-election, risk-limiting audit. The Secretary of State’s Office randomly selects ballots to pull and directs each county accordingly. In the audit, the counties assemble election judges, with representatives of each party, to compare the original voted ballot to the voting machine’s interpretation of the ballot.
“We will probably have to pull a lot of ballots for those audits because this race is going to be so close. They’re going to want proof that it’s correct, with a wider margin of proof,” Guynes said.
What is ‘curing’?
Curing is the process of correctly counting ballots that were rejected for reasons such as: marred (food, finger oils, other substances); frayed or torn; stray marks; ballot envelope was unsigned, or the signature did not appear to match the one on file with a person’s registration.
The eight-day period for curing allows the clerk time to inform voters about issues like signature discrepancies and for them to come in and verify whether it is their signature. Guynes reported 88 curable ballots as of Wednesday night.
The cure period also gives clerks time to bring in election judges to transfer the information from a rejected ballot onto a clean ballot so that it can be scanned. This process is called “duplication.” It merely means that the same information on the voted ballot is duplicated onto a ballot that can be scanned as required.
Guynes brought in three election judges — one to watch, and two to conduct duplication of 106 ballots. The task is time-consuming and stretched into half of Thursday.
“We keep everything. One is marked original and one is marked duplicate. The duplicate is the one that we scan because it’s clean. You’d be shocked at some of the stuff we see (on the original ballots),” the clerk said.
The cure period also allows ballots that were voted, but dropped into a ballot box in another county before 7 p.m. on Election Night to be counted by the appropriate jurisdiction.
The receiving county has to inform the voters’ county of residence, so that the correct county knows to expect those ballots, which then are express-mailed to their proper jurisdiction.
Montrose County is owed about 43 such ballots, Guynes said, and in this and other elections, has also owed other counties ballots for the same reason.
“We’ve received many counties’ ballots. We don’t combine it with our amounts. We overnight them to other counties,” she said.
As of Thursday morning, Montrose County had 394 outstanding ballots to scan once it is through the cure process, including 152 held back as “remainders” to help protect the anonymity of voters whose ballots needed to be cured.
Political parties and others have been known to request lists of voters whose signatures need to be cured, Guynes said. “It is public information,” she explained, yet the Colorado Constitution guarantees voter anonymity.
Discerning whose ballot was one requiring a signature cure would not be that difficult with only 88 in the mix, Guynes said. She held back 152 remainders to intermingle. All of the ballots will be counted.
Election Night delays
Montrose County lagged significantly in reporting its first rounds of results on Election Night. Although Guynes had estimated the first count could be completed as soon as 30 minutes after the polls closed, that did not happen. The hang-up was a low-level county office that drew no party candidates and a lone certified write-in candidate, whose name did not appear on the ballot, because he was a write-in.
Voters did not appear to grasp this, Guynes said. Instead, they wrote in random names (her own husband received two write-in votes, to his bemusement, she said), or they marked in the oval, but wrote nothing.
Another thing most voters doing this likely did not know? Like stray marks, it causes the entire ballot to go to an adjudication team tasked with determining voter intent.
“What took us the longest this time was the adjudicators having to adjudicate so many write-ins and most of them were not certified candidates,” Guynes said.
“Normally, with a high voter turnout — which we did not have — we would have a lot to process and scan, but it wasn’t scanning this year. It was the adjudication that cost us (time).”
Adjudicators had to stop for the night due to exhaustion and pick it up again the next day.
“It is enormously time-consuming. That is why Montrose was so late in uploading our results on Election Night,” Guynes said.
Despite the attention-grabbing CD3 race, contested state offices — and despite leading the state for turnout the first day voting opened — Montrose County’s voter turnout stood at only 68.24%.
Many voters streamed in to vote in person or to drop their completed ballot on Election Day, which made for a busy time, but did not mean a robust turnout overall.
“It felt like a lot and it was a lot, but that’s what made it feel like it would be an enormously high voter turnout. And we had a pretty decent turnout and then kind of a lull,” Guynes said.
Information about when a recount is required came from the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s website.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.