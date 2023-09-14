230915-news-boebert

Rep. Lauren Boebert — pictured here during an interview with the Montrose Daily Press this summer — was recently escorted out of a Denver theater for being disruptive. (Jeremy Morrison/jeremym@montrosepress.com)

Rivals of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from both sides of the political aisle didn’t have much nice to say about the Republican incumbent over her being escorted out of a Denver theater for being disruptive last weekend.

On Sunday, Boebert and a man she was with were escorted out of Denver’s Buell Theatre during a showing of the musical “Beetlejuice,” allegedly for being loud, singing, vaping and taking pictures of the play with her cell phone, against theater rules. 

Republicans Curtis McCrackin of Cedaredge and Grand Junction attorney Jeff Hurd, who both are trying to win the GOP nomination for the seat, said character more than politics is a chief concern that voters consider as paramount when deciding who should represent them.


