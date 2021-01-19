The communications director for U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a freshman lawmaker who has come under fire from many Colorado constituents and even her own colleagues in Congress for her objection to electoral votes and combative behavior while in office, resigned Friday after only days on the job.
Ben Goldey confirmed his resignation to Newsline after it was first reported by Axios. A statement he provided to Newsline was identical to the one he provided Axios: “Following the events of January 6th, I’ve decided to part ways with the office. I wish her and the people of Colorado’s Third District the best.”
Boebert, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, since Nov. 3 has persistently spread the false message that the election, won by President-elect Joe Biden, was fraudulent. On the morning of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Boebert tweeted, “Today is 1776.” Even after the Capitol was attacked Boebert voted to object to electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania, both won by Biden.
In his Jan. 15 resignation letter, which was obtained by Newsline, Goldey wrote to Boebert’s chief of staff, Jeff Small, “The past week has been especially difficult in D.C. and across our country. Scenes from the events of January 6th have replayed in my mind in a way that I had not anticipated. The destruction that took place, which the president of the United States bears responsibility for, has left me dismayed, discouraged, and downright angry.” He continued: “The congresswoman deserves a team that is aligned with her message and goals. I will not be that person.”
Boebert has faced calls in Colorado and Washington, D.C., for her resignation. Other lawmakers have pointed to tweets she posted during the Capitol attack that some perceived as providing “intel” on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s whereabouts. Boebert has drawn criticism for insisting she should be permitted to carry a gun on the House floor and for resisting new security measures applied to members of Congress.
In the 3rd Congressional District, which the Silt resident has represented since she was sworn into office Jan. 3, 68 elected officials signed a letter to Pelosi condemning Boebert’s conduct, as was reported in Steamboat Pilot & Today. “We have heard overwhelmingly from our constituents, therefore her constituents, that there is deep concern about her actions leading up to and during the protests that turned into a violent deadly mob,” says the letter.
Two days after the insurrection, the group Rural Colorado United organized “Benedict Boebert: Stop the Sedition” rallies in Pueblo, Durango and Grand Junction to call for the lawmaker to be expelled from Congress.
Goldey declined to answer questions from Newsline beyond his statement. He had previously served as press secretary at the U.S. Department of the Interior in the Trump administration and has worked in other government and campaign positions in Washington, D.C., and Kentucky, according to his LinkedIn profile.
