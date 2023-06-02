Though she actively and vocally opposed the recently arrived at debt ceiling deal in Washington D.C., Rep. Lauren Boebert, who represents Colorado's 3rd congressional district, skipped out casting a vote on the deal. 

Asked for the rationale behind the congresswoman's absence on the vote Wednesday, Boebert's senior communications advisor, Jake Settle, provided the Montrose Daily Press with a statement. The statement does not provide any answers as to why the lawmaker skipped the vote, but rather leans further into criticism of the move that raised the country's debt ceiling. 



