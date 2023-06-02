Though she actively and vocally opposed the recently arrived at debt ceiling deal in Washington D.C., Rep. Lauren Boebert, who represents Colorado's 3rd congressional district, skipped out casting a vote on the deal.
Asked for the rationale behind the congresswoman's absence on the vote Wednesday, Boebert's senior communications advisor, Jake Settle, provided the Montrose Daily Press with a statement. The statement does not provide any answers as to why the lawmaker skipped the vote, but rather leans further into criticism of the move that raised the country's debt ceiling.
“The House passing this so-called ‘deal’ was another example of the Swamp shoving a $6-plus trillion blank check for Biden down Americans’ throats," Boebert asserts in the statement.
"I certainly wasn’t afraid to vote against the bill, as I have been advocating against it all week," she continued. "I voted against the rule to consider the bill, I advocated against it publicly, and I will continue to call out the Swamp for selling out our conservative principles and mortgaging the American dream.”
Settle did not respond to a request by the Daily Press for further elaboration regarding Boebert's absence during the vote.
Meanwhile, Adam Frisch, a Republican candidate vying for Boebert's seat, released a statement critical of the congresswoman's absence on the debt ceiling vote, as well as her partisan tactics.
“The people of our district deserve a representative working in a bipartisan way, not one who is focusing more on herself than the people, who can’t even be bothered to show up to vote," Frisch said in the statement. "When elected, I will support similar bipartisan efforts because I believe we need to stop the circus and elect responsible representation for rural Colorado.”
“When critical issues are being decided impacting our district’s economy, CO-03 needs a leader and a representative who will actually show up for them and vote in the district’s best interest,” Frisch continued. “What exactly was more important to Boebert than showing up and doing her job? The people of our district deserve an answer. In Colorado, we have veterans, seniors, and children in CO-03 who rely on critical programs such as Social Security, VA benefits, and more, which are affected by this legislation. She plays to the most radical elements of politics versus what’s best for the country and CO-03."
